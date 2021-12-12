Jonathan Roxmouth Makes Return to South Africa in BACK IN LIGHTS

After a rollercoaster two years of uncertainty and Covid-19 enforced hibernation, Jonathan Roxmouth is "Back in Lights" at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre. Accompanied onstage by a virtuoso Broadway chamber ensemble and under the guiding light of Weslee Swain Lauder, Jonathan will be reminding theatregoers of the magic of the Musicals through song, story and perhaps even the odd tap dance with his signature tongue-in-cheek sense of humour. Come and relive the thrill of Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard, Evita, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, as well as an avalanche of others in the safety and comfort of a proper theatre once again. It goes without saying that strict government mandated Covid-19 protocols will be observed for the safety and enjoyment of every patron.

"What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play...!"

Jonathan will be accompanied on stage by Roelof Colyn on Piano, Kieran Woolmington on guitar and Lindzi Wiggins on Cello.

Performances will be 23 Dec - 16 Jan, Wed - Fri @ 7:30pm, Sat @ 3pm & 7:30pm, Sun @ 2pm & 6pm

Tickets at theatre box office (011) 511 1988 and at Computicket