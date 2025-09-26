Johan Liebenberg and Lucy Tops Bring DIAMONDS & DIVAS to The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama Factory will host Diamonds & Divas on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., featuring celebrated performers Johan Liebenberg and Lucy Tops. This collaboration promises an evening of timeless classics, blending Liebenberg’s acclaimed Neil Diamond tributes with Tops’ dynamic range as an actress, vocalist, and songwriter.

The 105-minute concert will showcase iconic hits by Pink, Tina Turner, Cher, Shirley Bassey, Joe Cocker, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Michael Bublé, Prince,

Neil Diamond, and more. Audiences can expect electrifying duets, heartfelt solos, and stirring interpretations, including Lucy Tops’ rendition of The Beatles’ “Help” and Liebenberg’s performances on both electric and acoustic guitar.

Tickets are R255.00 standard and R230.00 concession. Reservations can be made online at www.thedramafactory.co.za or directly via the booking page.

The Drama Factory is located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.