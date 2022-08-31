Interview: Sohail Booise talks about HOSTEL LIGHTS and being Finest of the Fest from Zabalaza

Finest of the Fest from Baxter's Zabalaza Festival kicks off this week with Sohail Booise's HOSTEL LIGHTS. This young director also wrote and choreographed the piece. He sat down to tell us more about his experiences at the festival and this play.

BWW: Firstly, congratulations on having your play selected as one of the Finest of the Fest! You must be very excited to have a full run at the Baxter Theatre with HOSTEL LIGHTS?

Sohail: Thank you so much, I'm so excited, nervous, and looking forward to the opportunity. I'm extremely grateful for such a huge opportunity to showcase my work as an up-and-coming director and writer at the Baxter Theatre.

BWW: You also received Best Script and Best Director at the BAXTER ZABALAZA FESTIVAL this year. How are you feeling about all of this?

Sohail: Firstly, I'm extremely proud of my achievements and my accolades and so grateful for the opportunity The Baxter and Zabalaza creates for artists like myself. I always say that it was not an easy journey, but with perseverance and push in the right direction, I made it through.

BWW: Can you tell us more about the play and what audiences can expect when they come to see HOSTEL LIGHTS?

Sohail: It's a story about four guys who form some sort of brotherhood. One of them makes a decision that can endanger all of them. The question remains is whether they will let him suffer or stand together. The audience can expect something fresh, unique and out of the norm.

BWW: What was your experience of creating this play and being part of the festival this year?

Sohail: The journey was filled with ups and downs, however, we wanted to bring the message across of how we need to stand together in today's age. It was amazing to write for five characters with different backgrounds and personalities. I accepted the challenges with open arms and tried to work through it.

BWW: Had you taken part in the festival before? Or done anything like it before?

Sohail: I have never participated in something like a festival. I did directing as a subject in my final year [studying at Northlink College] and this is my first professional play.

BWW: Where do you see yourself and this play going in the future?

Sohail: I see this play travelling the country, showcasing and inspiring young artists like myself to not be afraid of taking on new opportunities and investing in yourself. I would also like to venture into TV and produce movies and series and be the next "new kid on the block".

Photo credit: Supplied

HOSTEL LIGHTS runs at the Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre Centre from 3 to 10 September. The piece is performed in Afrikaans. Tickets are R40-R80 and can be purchased from Web Tickets.