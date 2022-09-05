Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: New writer and director Molupi Lepeli talks about BACK TO ASHES and the Zabalaza Festival

BACK TO ASHES is the second Finest of the Fest production at The Baxter Theatre Centre

Sep. 05, 2022  

Interview: New writer and director Molupi Lepeli talks about BACK TO ASHES and the Zabalaza Festival Magnet Theatre graduate, Molupi Lepeli, is no stranger to the Baxter's Zabalaza Festival. In 2019, he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the festival. This year, however, he took part as a writer and director, creating BACK TO ASHES. The production was nominated as one of the Finest of the Fest and will be on at the Golden Arrow Studio this month.

BWW: Congratulations on being selected as one of the Finest of the Fest productions! How does that feel?

Molupi: It's an amazing feeling for me because this is the first play I directed. It meant that I had to use all the tools I gained during my training at Magnet Theatre in order for the production to be successful, so it was definitely an amazing feeling for me and the entire cast or the light of life organisation.

BWW: Tell us a bit more about your experience at the BAXTER ZABALAZA FESTIVAL this year. Was it your first time being part of it? What did you enjoy the most about the festival?

Molupi: My experience at the Zabalaza Festival was such an amazing experience because each and every show that took part had audiences that came in numbers. It wasn't my first time participating in the festival, but previously I took part as a performer. This time I was able to watch and learn from other productions.

BWW: Your play is called BACK TO ASHES. Where did the inspiration for this come from and what is the play about?

Molupi: The inspiration came from the current situation around gender based violence. The play is about a young woman's journey from her village in the Eastern Cape to the city to pursue her educational dreams.

BWW: What are you hoping audiences will come away from the piece feeling and thinking?

Molupi: Enlightened on what causes gender based violence, the consequences of gender based violence and how to prevent it. This is especially for young men who will be audience members, to learn something because men are the perpetrators of this pandemic (GBV).

BWW: Is this the first play you've written, directed and seen come to stage?

Molupi: Yes, as a director it is my first time having a show on such an amazing platform.

BWW: What's next for you in the theatre world?

Molupi: To create and write more theatre plays and maybe perform in professional theatre productions.

Photo credit: Supplied

BACK TO ASHES runs at the Golden Arrow Studio at the Baxter Theatre Centre from 10 to 17 September. The piece is performed in isiXhosa with English subtitles. Tickets are R40-R80 and can be purchased from Web Tickets.





