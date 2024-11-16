Interview: Holly Gruver of TRILOGY OF NOTES at Roodepoort & Lesedi Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



We spoke with Holly Gruver, former contemporary dancer, choreographer and Artistic Director of WGRUV Dance Company. The company will be presenting Trilogy of Notes – A Symphony of Dance, an invitation to experience the profound beauty of dance in a performance that transcends the ordinary.

Firstly, having toured and performed around the world, can you share a memorable moment from your dancing career that had a significant impact on you as a choreographer and artistic director?

Throughout my dance journey, my Martha Graham coaches instilled in me the importance of “having an opinion” about what I danced. I learned to develop a personal narrative for each role, giving me a unique perspective and a deeper connection to the movement. As a professional dancer, you strive to perfect your technique, practicing it daily. But on stage, it’s essential to let go of thinking about technique and instead focus on delivering the message. For me, it felt like riding the wave of that message, fully immersing in it and thriving within that expression. As a creator, I’m keenly aware that dance goes beyond technical skill. It’s about the opinion, the personal connection the dancer brings to their work—something that can resonate with an audience and inspire hope, strength, or new perspective. The art I create needs to have intention. It can be abstract but it must be tangible in a way that invites engagement.

What are the challenges of connecting classical and contemporary movement styles? Can longstanding classical ballet traditions be easily expanded upon?

Classical and contemporary styles each hold their own beauty and value and they should be appreciated for their unique qualities. However, blending them thoughtfully allows us to reach and connect with diverse audiences worldwide. Like cooking, where adding complementary spices to a traditional family recipe brings out new flavours, merging elements of classical and contemporary dance can create something fresh and exciting while honouring the integrity of each form.

Even if one is to expand on a well-known ballet, the key to preserving this integrity lies in respecting the foundational principles of both styles. By thoughtfully weaving classical structures with contemporary expressions, we open up new artistic landscapes without diluting the essence of either. It’s about finding balance—maintaining the discipline and elegance of classical technique while embracing the freedom and innovation of contemporary movement. This approach allows each form to shine individually and collectively, creating a harmonious blend that resonates across different perspectives and experiences.

What inspired the creation of Trilogy of Notes?

Trilogy of Notes emerged from a deep passion for classical music, drawing on the intricate elegance of Handel and Corelli, the modern, genre-blending sounds of Ryan Lott and Ymusic, and the smooth, jazz-inflected tones of June Christy. This vibrant mix inspired a repertoire that radiates hope, technical mastery and stylistic diversity.

What challenges do you anticipate with the pieces accompanied by a live musician like bassist Emmanuel Paul and how do you plan to overcome them?

Live performances often come with unexpected twists which I genuinely enjoy tackling! The musicians and dancers in this production are remarkable individuals with such integrity that I know, no matter what challenges arise, we’ll come together to deliver something exceptional.

I’m inspired by a quote from Bob Fosse: “If you think you can do better, then do better. Don’t compete with anyone; just yourself.” It’s a reminder to constantly strive for excellence, focusing on our own growth rather than comparisons, a spirit that defines the intention behind the work that we at WGRUV Dance Company.

How does Trilogy of Notes reflect WGRUV’s commitment to storytelling through dance?

In this production I wanted to honour the athleticism, artistry and emotional richness of dance while supporting my dancers’ growth and inviting audiences from all walks of life to find something they connect with. Each piece was chosen with care, selecting choreographers who could bring this vision to life, offering a dynamic platform to showcase the company’s range and depth. The choreographers are highlighted in Trilogy, adding to the process of storytelling through dance. This work is a celebration, not only of music and movement but of the dancers’ journey and the connection they spark with audiences.

What do you hope audiences will take away from the experience of watching Trilogy of Notes for the third season of 2024 presented by WGRUV Dance Company under your artistic direction?

After experiencing Trilogy of Notes, I hope audiences come away with a sense that dance is much more than beautiful shapes and movement on stage. This performance is crafted to show how dance transcends language and opinions, communicating emotion, intention, and story in a way no other art form can. I hope it sparks inspiration and lifts the mind to explore thoughts beyond the present moment, encouraging a sense of wonder about the artistry behind it all and the deeper layers of connection that dance can reveal.

Finally, what is your message to dancers interested in joining your new dance company?

At WGRUV, we seek technically skilled dancers who thrive in a collaborative environment focused on continuous training, diverse repertoire, dynamic collaborations, and unique performance opportunities. If you’re passionate about performing while maintaining a foundation in classical ballet and contemporary dance, we’d love to hear from you. Please reach out at www.wgruvdance.com or email lex@wgruvdance.com

Thank you!

