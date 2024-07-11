Interview: Christopher Petersen talks about family and PIECES OF ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed actress Bo Petersen is returning to the South African stage for her first full run of a production in 7 years. PIECES OF ME is an autobiographical one-woman show that explores her family history. Joining her on stage for this run at the Baxter is her cousin and musician Christopher Petersen. Christopher chatted to us about the production and his role in scoring it.

BWW: PIECES OF ME is such a personal story for your family – how does it feel to be involved in the telling of this story for the first time?

Christopher: Having lived through and experienced Apartheid firsthand, I feel it is a necessary step in the direction of healing our generational wound, by telling our story. My cousin, Bo Petersen, has my highest admiration for the bold step she took in publicly staging PIECES OF ME, a deeply personal reflection. She reveals our family story in the face of possible ostrasization from family members and close friends, who themselves fear the shame of being exposed, or who still find themselves cocooned in the privilege and comfort derived from Apartheid.

BWW: Can you tell us a bit about the process you’ve gone through with your cousin, Bo? The rehearsals and the composing of the music?

Christopher: When Bo invited me to join her on stage in providing musical inserts to complement her one-woman production, I initially questioned the value of such a collaboration. After all, I have never, ever, in my life, been exposed to theatre. However, listening to her proposition, a powerful sense of PIECES OF ME, convinced me to agree to get involved. We were both driven by a deep desire to reveal the untold truth, without anger, without blame, but for the purpose of breaking the generational bondage forced upon us by Apartheid. We both saw the fruits of freedom in this venture, and rest for the troubled spirits of our ancestors!

The musical selection, consisting of brief inserts, was largely derived from family favourites, songs Bo's dad (my uncle), who was very musical, used to play, sing or whistle, as well as songs associated with the nature of a particular character being portrayed.

BWW: You’ll be playing live on stage as Bo performs. Does this impact the way you play – making room for pauses in the performance as they’re felt with each audience?

Christopher: In my extremely brief theatre apprenticeship, I was quickly introduced to the holy grail ... i.e. the importance of being on cue! Timing is extremely important, but so is emotion, expression, etc. In certain situations, the volume and expression of the music is synchronized with the lighting. There are moments too, when I do not play the piano, but instead whistle ... just like my uncle Ben (Bo's dad) loved to do.

Besides providing the music, my role is to be that presence of a family member, that historically, was placed on the "opposite side of the fence", so to speak. The audience is exposed to this contrast by my interaction with Bo, as well as by the diverse perspective of each character portrayed by her.

BWW: Much of your career seems to have been focused on the upliftment of local musicians, especially youngsters. Can you tell our readers a bit more about what it is that you do now or any other projects you are currently working on?

Christopher: Many know me for the work I have done in mentoring young people towards a better future, through the medium of music education. However, my bread-and-butter existence is derived from my career as an industrial automation software design programmer. Together with music, it helps to stimulate a balance between my left and right brain ... and keeps me young!

Thankfully, my past efforts in the establishment of the Jazz Yard Academy in the impoverished suburb of Bonteheuwel, as well as work I did with the World's Children's Prize Foundation in Sweden, is bearing good fruit, as many of my past students have blossomed into successful human beings ... as musicians, business entrepreneurs, university graduates and leaders.

For health reasons, I have been forced to downscale my activities, and currently I have limited my focus to the handing down of my skills, as multi-musician, to young people in my church, through one-on-one teaching of contemporary worship music.

BWW: What is one thing that you would like the audience to take away from this production, especially considering how deeply personal it is to you and your family?

Christopher: During our successful productions of PIECES OF ME at the Fynarts Festival in Hermanus, and consequently at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda, I have been delightfully surprised at the frequency of the audience remark: "Your story ... is our story!". It speaks of the need to venture more deeply into conversations around the impact Apartheid had on society.

Also encouraging, is the interest shown by the younger generation at our various shows. Knowledge of the past will determine the shape of the future they will build, and involving young people in discussions around Apartheid is a sound investment in ensuring that Madiba's "Never Again" declaration remains a priority.

Photo credit: supplied

PIECES OF ME is on at the Baxter until 27 July. Tickets cost from R165 to R220 and can be purchased via Webtickets.

Comments