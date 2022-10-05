Interview: Carlo Daniels joins the cast of THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT

The multi-nominated and award-winning THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT is returning to the stage this October. This run sees actor Carlo Daniels joining the cast, and Daniels came to talk to us about the experience so far.

BWW: Congratulations on joining the cast of THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT. How does it feel to join into the group when they've already worked together for so long?

Carlo: It really feels good with the support everyone gives and also to know that one of the cast members had gone through a similar process as I am doing now. This is Wessel Pretorius who replaced Paul du Toit in the role of Ronnie Kasrils.

BWW: Had you seen the play before you auditioned? Or did you know anything about it?

Carlo: I have seen the play but only after I auditioned. I saw it few times as a preparation to join the cast. To be honest I didn't know much about it but heard about it before especially with the nominations they received for the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards.

BWW: What are you enjoying most about the rehearsal process and the play itself?

Carlo: It is a very important story and is being told in a very interesting way. So I enjoy all aspects of rehearsal, from working with the director to each cast member, to delving into the times and setting of the play. I have yet to play for an audience, but I am looking forward to it.

BWW: I see you're also currently in rehearsals for CONCERNING THE LIFE OF BABY BOY KLEINTJIES - how are you finding working on two plays at the same time?

Carlo: It is mostly fun if the scheduling is good. I think the way people work and the way these two companies work is great for me as an actor. I love telling stories and these stories are ones I really want to tell in this time. I really am just enjoying the process and want to share with audiences.

BWW: I've been fortunate enough to see THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT twice now and it is such a moving and important story to tell. It must be quite something to get to be a part of telling this story up on stage?

Carlo: The rehearsal process was awesome. The pressure was there because I was taking over from someone and I was the only one not knowing the show, but the cast and director was there through every step. What stands out for me is how everyone came to all my little rehearsals. I couldn't wait to get to the part of just telling the story because I know exactly what story it is I am telling, but also there are many steps to take before performing. I had to have patience with myself in between. It is almost time to hit the stage with THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT, which is great and super exciting.

Photo credit: supplied

THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT is on at The Baxter Golden Arrow Studio from 20-29 October. On Sunday 23 October, the cast will be joined on stage by Ronnie Kasrils for a Q&A session with the audience after the performance. Tickets are R160-R190 and are available from Webtickets.