Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards Nominees To Be Announced At Live Event

The 57th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards ceremony will see theatre makers celebrating excellence in theatre in a gala presentation later this month.

"We are thrilled to be back in person after two years of virtual ceremonies," says judging panel chair Africa Melane.

"Our celebration, scheduled for 27 March (World Theatre Day) at 18:00, is our way of saluting its members, who have endured enormous hardship under Covid. Staging a gala event also signals our confidence in the ability of the local entertainment industry to begin its recovery after the enormous setbacks brought on by the pandemic."

Sleeker and slimmer but no less stylish, the awards presentation will be held outdoors at the iconic Nederburg winery in Paarl, with a stage erected under the stars, live entertainment, and wine and gourmet food pods provided. "Traditionally, our gala occasion would have been at either the Artscape or Baxter, but we're excited to be moving to such a beautiful venue to accommodate the social distancing protocols demanded by Covid. The new format makes for an easier flow between people as they reconnect.

"It's been a rough, tough two years for the theatre world, so we're delighted to be celebrating in person and in full. I cannot overstate the significance of this for our whole fraternity. For many it has been an utterly isolating, traumatic and overwhelming period. To be face-to-face with each other again is a coming together in a spirit of unity and solidarity, and an affirmation of the entertainment sector's revitalisation."

As important as the event returning to its live format, he stresses, is the fact that after the trimming down of the categories to accommodate the shuttering of most venues and shows during the pandemic, nominees have been identified in 19 categories this year.

He explains that while virtually the full spectrum of categories has returned, there had to be a slight adjustment. "This year, the categories for performance in plays has been merged with those in musicals and music shows. The panel took this decision because of the limited number of musicals mounted in 2020 and 2021.

"The standard of entries this year has been exceptional. It underscores the huge wellspring of talent in our midst as much as it does the resilience, tenacity and endurance of local directors, performers, stage, set and costume designers. They refused to be silenced or cowed by adversity. They chose to persevere with immense flourish and flair, conceiving productions that would speak to our minds, hearts, and souls. Many of them had literally no resources but they worked: for themselves and for us. Their courage, generosity, vision, and humanity make us proud. We have much to celebrate.

"As a panel we applaud members of the performing arts community for their courage in mounting productions under very trying and difficult times. With no income to support themselves and often limited opportunity to exercise their talents or to rehearse, it is admirable that they could continue to look ahead and maintain such resolute optimism.

"Nominations have been made in over 30 productions, including five for best new South African script. In addition, work by 140 students from seven institutions were reviewed for the Most Promising Student Award. These are remarkable numbers under the circumstances. I also want to thank my fellow judges for their commitment to the awards and their dedication and support for the industry."

Tracey Saunders, who is convenor of the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards' student panel, adds: "It's been another unprecedented academic year for students during 2021 and yet they showed again how the creative spirit remains unbowed. From the monologue staged by a student completing her post graduate degree to small groups of students rehearsing in isolation before coming together on stage for a breath-taking performance of CATS, their work continued. In small ways and large gestures students and lecturers supported each other through the twilight world of Covid academia and created magic in their virtual and physical classrooms which they shared despite all obstacles."

On 27 March, the evening of the awards event, one winner or winning team will be identified within each category from the nominees listed below. The winners of the Innovation in Theatre Award and Lifetime Achievement Award will also be announced at the awards ceremony. The public can join the festivities at 18:00 via a link to be provided via the Fleur du Cap Facebook (@FleurduCap) and Twitter (@FDCTheatreAward) pages a few days before of the event.

BEST NEW SOUTH AFRICAN SCRIPT

1. Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service

2. Louis Viljoen | The Outlaw Muckridge

3. Qondiswa James | A Howl in Makhanda

4. Sibuyiselo Dywili | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

5. Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

BEST NEW DIRECTOR

1. Mava Silumko | First Accused

2. Robyn September | Heads or Tail(s)

3. Sipenathi Siqwayi | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

4. Wendy Cynthia Mbali | Blood on the Road

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE

1. Aphiwe Livi | Buhle Qinga | Thank You for Your Service

2. Kim Adonis | Yamkela Ntendiyo | Amé Strydom | Megan Theron | Zukisani Nongogo | A Howl in Makhanda

3. Sibuyiselo Dywili | Siyamthanda Bangani | Ganga Nyoko! Inzima Nyoko!

4. Sisipho Mbopa | Nolufefe Ntshuntshe | When We Awake

5. Wessel Pretorius | David Viviers | The Waterworks Anthology

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A REVUE, CABARET OR ONE-PERSON SHOW

1. John Maytham | The Outlaw Muckridge | Muckridge

2. Pieter-Dirk Uys | Lockup/Lockdown | Various roles

3. Sandra Prinsloo | Spertyd | Elsa Joubert

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

1. Craig Leo | Snapped

2. Daniel Galloway | The Unlikely Secret Agent

3. Faheem Bardien | The Lady Aoi

4. Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

5. Wolf Britz | Valsrivier

BEST SET DESIGN

1. Craig Leo | Snapped

2. Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi

3. Kirsti Cumming | Snapped (Videography)

4. Wolf Britz | Master Harold... and the Boys

5. Wolf Britz | Valsrivier

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Craig Leo | Snapped

2. Fred Abrahamse | Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi

3. Penny Simpson | The Producers

4. Wessel Pretorius | The Waterworks Anthology

5. Widaad Albertus | Master Harold... and the Boys

BEST SOUND DESIGN, ORIGINAL MUSIC, SOUNDSCAPE OR LIVE PERFORMANCE

1. Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | Valsrivier | Sound design

2. Charl-Johan Lingenfelder | The Lady Aoi | Music and soundscape

3. Jahn Beukes | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Sound design

4. Jannous Aukema | A Howl in Makhanda | Sound design and original composition

5. Neo Muyanga | Snapped | Original music and soundscape

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA - MALE

1. Lukhanyo Moyake | The Pearl Fishers | Nadir

2. Makudupanyane Senaoana | Curlew River | Madwoman

3. Martin Mkhize | Hänsel und Gretel | Peter

4. Reuben Mbonambi | Curlew River | Abbot

5. William Berger | La Bohème | Marcello

BEST PERFORMANCE IN AN OPERA - FEMALE

1. Ané Pretorius | La Bohème | Musetta

2. Bongani Nakani | Hänsel und Gretel | Knusperhexe

3. Brittany Smith | Hänsel und Gretel | Gretel

4. Ernestine Stuurman | La Rondine | Magda

5. Siphokazi Molteno | Così Fan Tutti | Dorabella

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION

1. Earl Gregory | The Producers | Carmen Ghia

2. Gideon Lombard | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

3. Ntlanhla Morgan Kutu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

4. Sanda Shandu | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Various roles

5. Siya Majola | Master Harold... and the Boys | Willie

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION

1. Claire Glover | The Producers | Hold Me-Touch Me

2. Michele la Trobe | The Producers | Various roles

3. Nadine Suliaman | The Producers | Various roles

4. Peggy Tunyiswa | Valsrivier | Mary Dlamini

5. Zinzi Matshakaza | Curse of the Womb | Bonita

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION

1. Anna-Mart van der Merwe | Valsrivier | Sandra Botha

2. Erika Marais | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Eleanor Kasrils

3. Jennie Reznek | Snapped | Herself

4. Tinarie Van Wyk Loots | Valsrivier | Dominique Botha

5. Raquel Munn | The Producers | Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A PLAY, MUSICAL OR MUSIC THEATRE PRODUCTION

1. Alan Committie | The Producers | Max Bialystock

2. Desmond Dube | Master Harold... and the Boys | Sam

3. Marcel Meyer | The Lady Aoi | The Nurse | Mrs Rakujo

4. Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent | Ronnie Kasrils | Others

5. Robert Hindley | Valsrivier | Paul Botha

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Alan Committie | The Outlaw Muckridge

2. Fred Abrahamse | The Lady Aoi

3. Greg Karvellas | Master Harold... and the Boys

4. Janice Honeyman | Valsrivier

5. Paul du Toit | The Unlikely Secret Agent

BEST PRODUCTION

1. Abrahamse and Meyer Productions | The Lady Aoi

2. Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre | Master Harold... and the Boys

3. Magnet Theatre | A Howl in Makhanda

4. Pieter Toerien Productions | The Producers

5. Theatre Rocket | Valsrivier

AWARD FOR MOST PROMISING STUDENT

1. Byron McKeith | Northlink College

2. Kelsey Buchalter | LAMTA

3. Nana Bulabula | Centre for Theatre, Dance & Performance Studies (UCT)

4. Nkosinathi Mazwai | Waterfront Theatre School

5. Noluthando Dlamini | LAMTA

6. Phoebe-Rose Redman | AFDA

7. Siphenathi Siqwayi | Magnet Theatre

8. Sithembile Zungu | AFDA

9. Wendy Mrali | Magnet Theatre

