FOREVER MOTOWN THE MUSICAL Debuts In Cape Town This July

Get ready to groove to the timeless beats of Motown next month as Forever Motown, The Musical makes its grand debut at The Academia Theatre in Lansdowne on July 5th and 6th.

Written and directed by the multi-talented singer, performer and producer, Shadley Schroeder, this electrifying production promises an unforgettable night of soul-stirring performances and nostalgic melodies. With showtime set at 8:00 pm and doors opening at 7:30 pm, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the golden era of music.

"It was an idea in my head for a long time. I'm strictly an old-school guy; I believe older songs have a lot of meaning and was looking for a group to work with me, it took a while to find the perfect cast," says Schroeder.

He found his "perfect cast" in Yusuf Sydow, Shavaan Harker, Ganief Samuels, and Wajedie Smith who will be showcasing the iconic hits of legendary artists such as Kool & The Gang, Stylistics, Earth, Wind & Fire, Temptations, The Drifters, and many more.

"I met with various artists to do the show, but it never felt like I did when I met with Static Space. They were eager, willing, and on board when I shared my ideas. I knew I could work with them," he said.

Motown music is personal to Schroeder and his love for the genre has seen him focusing on research and fine-tuning.

"I'm researching how the stages looked back in the day, the set, the design, and the feel. A lot of research went into the music and choreography as well. It's about style, dress code, the vibe, and the feel I want to achieve. When they walk into the auditorium, I need the audience to feel transported back in time."

"This being said, it should be noted that it is a young cast and will bring their twist to the show."

Schroeder's journey in musical theatre began in 2014 after his "Blood Brothers" performance with David Kramer. Inspired by this experience, he created his own show, "Just a Simple Cape Flats Boy," marking the start of his career in producing musical theatre.

Since then, he has produced numerous successful shows, including online performances during the COVID-19 pandemic. His notable productions include "Reborn," "Love is in the Air," "Don't Stop the Music," and "Oh What a Night," which enjoyed a week-long run at the Baxter Theatre.

Schroeder's passion for Motown music was instilled in him by his mother, who introduced him to classic artists like Peaches & Herb, The Manhattans, Barry Manilow, and the Temptations.

He connects deeply with the lyrics, infusing his performances with dramatic flair. His vision for Forever Motown, The Musical involves blending the iconic sounds of Motown with contemporary elements, featuring both male and female performers to cover a wide range of classics from the era.

Schroeder emphasizes that there is nothing better than Motown music, aiming to evoke love and nostalgia through his show.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are priced at R180, offering incredible value for a night filled with music, memories, and pure entertainment. Don't miss your chance to experience the rhythm and energy of Motown live on stage.

Secure your seats now for Forever Motown, The Musical at The Academia Theatre in Lansdowne. For tickets, book online at Webtickets or at any Pick 'n Pay store nationwide. For more ticketing information, contact 084 443 4793.

Direct booking link: https://www.webticket.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1547064465

