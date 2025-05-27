Extra Shows Added for THE NUTCRACKER at Montecasino Due to High Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the exciting announcement of a brand-new production of The Nutcracker opening at Montecasino's Teatro on 4 December, a demand for tickets has prompted Cape Ballet Africa to extend the run with six additional performances.

The extra performances include two shows on the public holiday, Tuesday, 16 December at 1pm and 5:30pm; a 3pm matinee on Thursday, 18 December and a 3pm matinee and 7:30pm evening performance on Saturday, 20 December. Tickets are on now sale at Webtickets.co.za.

Presented by Global Star Events in collaboration with Cape Ballet Africa, this magical holiday classic features South Africa's top classical ballet talent alongside acclaimed international guest artists. Together, they bring Tchaikovsky's timeless score to life in a dazzling spectacle of dance, music, and festive enchantment.

Audiences will journey from an elegant Christmas Eve party to fantastical realms filled with snowflakes, treats, and heroic adventures. With iconic pieces such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Waltz of the Flowers,” the performance promises a sensory feast of breathtaking choreography, ornate costumes, and stunning stagecraft.

With stage direction and choreography by the internationally renowned Maina Gielgud, and opulent set designs by Michael Mitchell, this production captures the magic and wonder of the festive season. Maina Gielgud, with a storied career spanning major ballet companies including Sadler's Wells Royal Ballet, Scottish Ballet, and Australian Ballet, brings a wealth of experience to the production. Set designer Michael Mitchell's acclaimed work has graced venues such as the London Coliseum, Teatro Real Madrid, and Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

The Nutcracker features the 50-strong Cape Ballet Africa company and its guests. The season opens on 4 December and will now run to 20 December 2025. Tickets are in demand so don't miss out – book now! Recommended for all ages over five years. Ticket prices range from R220 to R690. Tickets are from Webtickets.co.za or at Montecasino.co.za

