EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Makes South African Premiere at Waterfront Theatre School

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waterfront Theatre School will present the South African premiere of smash hit West End musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Artscape this July.

The production will run for a strictly limited season at Artscape Arena from 9 to 19 July. Based on a true story, Everybody's Talking About Jamie is a bold, joyful, and deeply human musical about choosing to live out loud - even when the world tells you to stay quiet.

Meet Jamie. He's sixteen. He's fabulous. And he's about to show the world what happens when you dare to dream out loud — in heels.

Starring the talented students from Waterfront Theatre School, Everybody's Talking About Jamie features electrifying musical numbers and an honest, hilarious and heartfelt story about resilience and celebrating your individuality.

Created by the same team behind last year's sold-out production of Heathers – The Musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie brings together a powerhouse creative trio: acclaimed theatre-maker Paul Griffiths, accomplished musical director Garth Tavares, and dynamic choreographer Ursula Lubbe — each bringing their unique expertise and vibrant energy to this bold production.

Comments about the international production include a rare five stars from The Times; ‘a touching, funny and joyous production' (The Observer) and ‘funny, outrageous, touching… The show sends you out on a feel-good bubble of happiness' (The Daily Telegraph).

It won Best New Musical at the What's On Stage Awards, as well as being nominated for a host of other awards.

“This musical is a celebration of how we can see parts of ourselves in others, embracing our differences and connecting with our similarities. We have an overwhelming capacity to accept,” says Director Paul Griffiths.

“It's a powerful coming of age story, wrapped up in humour, great music, emotion and exuberant energy that will inspire, entertain and make you laugh all at the same time.”

“Sometimes we wrestle with a world that only sees things in a particular dimension. Jamie bravely breaks barriers and becomes a hero for defying being put in a box that doesn't fit. He is the ultimate celebration of individuality.”

Comments