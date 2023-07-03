DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? to Play the Baxter Masambe Theatre This Summer

The original award-winning Vulture Productions show Dude! Wa's My Bakkie? returns to the Mother City this July after racking up some mileage at the Makhanda National Arts Festival in the Eastern Cape.

Written and performed by Jeremeo Le Cordeur, the show made a short pitstop at the end of last year while it's sequel Dude! Wa's My Phone? took centre stage at various festivals. Unlike the latter, which focusses on a technological detour in the life of Dean September, Dude Wa's My Bakkie takes the audience on an exploration of issues of identity and culture.

With Dean van der Ventel in the director's driving seat, this Afrikaans* comedy-drama is based loosely on real-life events. It tells the story of Dean's trips down memory lane when his 21st birthday gift, a Nissan 1400 bakkie, is stolen. It is a coming-of-age story filled with adventures, love, loss, road rage and the first tastes of independence. It features a soundtrack of 90s music and a series of authentic, fresh Cape characters - played by talented voice over artists, Veronique Jephtas, Dean van der Ventel, Lee Roodt, Chenal Kock, Clayton Evertson, and a special appearance by #OumaLilly.

Dude! Wa's My Bakkie?'s theatrical U-turn follows after Le Cordeur received a prestigious Silver Standard Bank Standing Ovation Award in 2020 for his online ensemble Ouma Lily & Haar Klong.

Gaerin Hauptfleisch has designed the set, which features a bakkie - complete with working headlights and other surprises - to transport audiences on this journey. Kaylin Leigh Khan is responsible for the stage management.

"The fact that this energetic one-man show is based on true events as well as real memories, makes this production even more authentic. Jeremeo penned the painful and dramatic event of having his bakkie stolen and incorporated real-life memories of his childhood, teenage years and adulthood to create this piece. This production uses visual- and sound effects as the second actor," says van der Ventel.

Dude! Wa's My Bakkie? won the rising star award sponsored by NATi (National Afrikaans Theatre Initiative) in 2019 when it was offered in a more condensed format as a double feature along with Jerry, an Unconventional Hero at Suidoosterfees, Woordfees, Vrystaat Kunstefees and Baxter Masambe.

Dude! Wa's My Bakkie? carries an age restriction of PG13 and will be showing at the Baxter Masambe Theatre from 10 to 15 July 2023 at various times. Tickets cost between R80 and R120, and are available at Webtickets. Duration: 60 min

*This show is in Afrikaans with no surtitles.

BOOKING LINK: Click Here