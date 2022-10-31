DIE DAG TOE GUPPIE SWEEF Comes to The Drama Factory Next Month

Motorhuis Productions bied 'n SPLINTERNUWE kinder produksie aan! Twee hansworse van die die jaar is 2052 kom vertel vir ons die storie van Guppie, 'n grenspos bewaarder.

Guppie bly in 'n klein boere gemeenskap. Die Republiek van Die Kapok Boere Vereeniging (Of die RKBV). So vernoem na 'n aardbewing 'n skeur getrek het reg rondom 'n lappie aarde. Guppie staar vir dae aan een na die elektriese heining en vra: Is daar lewe aan die ander kant? Lyk hulle soos monsters uit een van sy ergste nagmerries, of is hulle... 'n blikkie. Die storie vertelling word deur middel van narwerk en fisiese komedie behartig. Guppie sal die jong klomp laat skater lag, terwyl die onderliggende kommentaar volwassenes sal laat na dink oor ons huidige polere samelewing, mense met noue gedagtes en die vrees vir "die ander". "Meneer, ek is 'n Guppie, en Guppie is 'n gresposbewaarder!"

Jeani Heyns is a Waterfront Theatre School graduate. She recently started a production company Motorhuis productions, and kicked off the year with her one woman show, 'Ek, Ouer' at The Drostdy Theatre, and 'Die Dag toe Guppie Sweef' at KKNK. Throughout her training, Jeani has explored various aspects of production, from designing, directing and writing. Her acting repertoire includes productions such as Debadt (Jochamina), History Girls (Queen Elizabeth II) and a small feature role on Die Boekklub S2, and Projek Dina S2. She is signed with I Artist Management.

Kerscha Titus is currently busy with her Honors in Children's Theatre at the University of Stellenbosch. During her studies, she has performed in works such as Swawelkind (2021) and Jantjies en die Pearls (Teksmark 2022). Her most recent show was Nipped in the Butt (Woordfees 2022).

Director Alberto Smit is a young creative working in the film, TV and theatre industry. Alberto believes in being a well-rounded creative and taking on a variety of roles in the industry from stage managing, production managing and performing. He completed his Honours in Drama and Theatre Studies specialising in Creative Writing at @us_drama in 2021. As Stage manager his credits include Met Liefde, Vincent (@suidoosterkunstefees & @woordfees 2022), Kraai (Woordfees 2020), Bless die Blou Bal (Woordfees Fringe 2020) and Ode aan 'n Oneman Show (@premierefees 2019). As a performer his credits include Die Vlieënde Koffer (WoordfeesTV 2021), Grope-vir-jou en Juliet (Teksmark and Premiere Theatre Festival 2021), Rommelstaat (2020), The Horror of Permanence (2019), Fr(Agility) (2019) and Ballestiek (2019). Alberto has a love for theatre and is passionate about extending his love for the medium through his work. Alberto completed the KKNK|Nati studio, an online-directing course facilitated by Marthinus Basson, in 2021.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/motornov22