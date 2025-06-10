Childrens Theatre Comes to the Baxter Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step into a world where imagination knows no limits, and empathy takes center stage. Ka-BOOM!, a groundbreaking children's theatre show, invites adventurous spirits to embark on a thrilling journey that combines the magic of puppetry with the humor of a Pixar movie.

Ka-BOOM! follows the misadventures of Squish and Splat, whose fight over a plastic bag leads to an unexpected escapade. The plastic bag, Lucky, once a prehistoric fish fossilized into oil and then plastic, discovers the unintended consequences of its existence. As the heroes try to save Lucky from himself, they unravel the greater threat of plastic pollution in the oceans and the apathy that surrounds it.

The story unfolds as Squish and Splat join forces to stop Lucky, who transforms into a malevolent plastic island, determined to suffocate a world that seems indifferent. Will the unlikely heroes succeed in their quest, and what will it take to make people truly care about the environment?

Through Pixar-movie-style comedy and the art form of puppetry, Ka-BOOM! takes young audiences on a journey across the oceans and into the heart. The show offers a unique and empathetic perspective on our responses to the climate crisis, highlighting the anxiety and apathy that often accompany such daunting issues.

We're on a mission to reignite care for the natural world. This children’s theatre play has been carefully crafted to embody the struggle many face when dealing with environmental issues. We believe children learn best through play and role-play, in while we want to leave our young audiences with a powerful message, we also want everyone to have fun!

