Celebrate 80 Years of Pieter-Dirk Uys With Two Plays at Artscape

South African theatre icon, satirist and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys turns 80 on 28 September 2025, and the Artscape Theatre, in partnership with the Suidoosterfees arts festival, will honour this milestone with a double bill of his work this September.

The celebrations are supported by the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Cape Town.

From 10 to 20 September 2025, audiences can experience No Space on Long Street, directed by Basil Appollis and starring Terence Bridgett, followed by African Times, directed by Thoko Ntshinga and starring Nosiphiwo Ndabeni, Olwethu Qavile, Busisiwe Mrubata and Sunny Yoon.

In No Space on Long Street, Bridgett transforms into a vivid range of boisterous and fabulous characters from Cape Town’s legendary Space Theatre era – the pulsating soul of drama, dance, comedy, puppetry and political resistance in the 1970s and 80s. This one-man show is a heartfelt salute to Long Street itself and the people who lived and worked there.

African Times is a sharp, contemporary exploration of South Africa’s democracy, following senior cabinet minister Dr MZ Nkosi and his daughter Karabo as they return from a sanctions-busting visit to Beijing. Confronting political nostalgia, prejudice and the harsh truths of a changing world, the Nkosi family must face the struggle ahead.

Pieter-Dirk Uys, known internationally for his fearless satire and his alter ego Evita Bezuidenhout, has spent decades challenging South Africans to laugh, think and confront uncomfortable truths. His accolades include the TMSA Naledi Lifetime Achiever Award, the Berlin International Film Festival Special Teddy Award, the Hertzog Prize for drama, and honorary doctorates from Rhodes University, the University of Cape Town and the University of the Western Cape.