Cape Town Opera’s Brings FOREST FRIENDS to Neighborhood Libraries

This new production is directed by Elizma Badenhorst and designed to entertain little ones between the ages of 0 and 5 years of age. The forty-minute show, a stimulating experience for young minds, is enhanced with charming choreography, mesmerising visual effects and gentle music. Age-appropriate songs will be performed by outstanding Cape Town Opera singers - some of whom were recently seen in CTO’s sellout production of Aida - including Danielle Speckman (Zuri the Butterfly), Ntombizodwa Nkiso (Mimi the Mouse), Ernestine Stuurman (Nia the Deer), Sasha Damons (Bela the Bunny), and Judith Neilson Young Artists Sisikelelwe Mngenela (Luna the Owl) and Khayakazi Mdalala (Tilly the Squirrel). Among the songs sung will be the Evening Prayer from Hansel und Gretel, much-loved tunes from The Nutcracker such as the Waltz of the Flowers and the dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Exposing young minds to classical music has been proven to have an incredibly positive effect on their development and creativity and Opera Blocks Forest Friends brings music, song and play together in new, accessible and exciting ways.

Opera Blocks Forest Friends takes place on 1 July at the Athlone Library at 13h00; on 2 July at the Edgemead Library at 10h00 and 14h00; on 3 July at the Cape Town Central Library at 12h00 and 14h00; on 4 July at the Hout Bay Library at 14h00, and on 5 July at the Langa Library at 11h00.

Entry is free to all, but tickets do need to be booked in advance through Webtickets. https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1569769803

