Cape Town City Ballet Presents SATORI

Cape Town City Ballet presents an exciting new trilogy of works with their Spring Season, SATORI, which will be performed at the Artscape Opera House from 26 October to 9 November.

SATORI encapsulates innovation and enlightenment with three inspiring works, two of which are being newly staged alongside an original commissioned work for Cape Town City Ballet by celebrated UK choreographer Kenneth Tindall.

'SATORI is an athletic and breathtaking combination of classical and neo-classical ballet with aninnovative twist - another superb 'tasting menu' for the dance lover and aficionado,' says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 'I am a huge fan of Kenneth Tindall's utterly compelling work and we are honoured to have him join us to create a brand new work especially for SATORI. Michelle Reid is a renowned South African choreographer and we are looking forward to her new full work, SHEEPLE, while it's wonderful to be adding CONCERTO BAROCCO, a second work from the master choreographer George Balanchine to our repertoire."

Tindall is one of Britain's most exciting independent choreographers as well as being the Artistic Director of Digital and Choreographer in Residence at Northern Ballet. His first full length ballet Casanova received much critical acclaim and standing ovations throughout its tour of the UK, including a sellout week at Sadler's Wells. His work has been described as 'makes you think while thoroughly enjoying every minute' (Sunday Express); 'Casanova is an impressive and exhilarating evening's ballet' (The Telegraph), and, 'Tindall is an expansive, experimental choreographer with an imagination to suit' (Bachtrack). Tindall's many awards include the Production Prize at the 26th International Choreographic Competition in Hanover. His work demands much of the dancers' physical prowess, and extends them into an artistic place at the edge of their technique.

Following the wonderful response to Serenade in their Autumn Season, Cape Town City Ballet introduces a second George Balanchine work to the repertoire with CONCERTO BAROCCO, performed to a score by Johann Sebastian Bach and this production to be staged by Diana White of the George Balanchine Trust, who has spent her lifetime studying, performing, staging and coaching Balanchine's works.Experience the sweeping lyrical beauty of this modern classic.

South African choreographer and local dance treasure, Michelle Reid,stages a fully expanded new work of her creation SHEEPLE,which is her first productioncreated on the Company.Performed to music from a selection of modern composers, SHEEPLE is an arresting, swirling exploration of the power of the masses, and the pervasive inclination of society to blindly follow the pack. Reid is an award-winning seasoned and prolific choreographer who has a 30 year history of staging work in South Africa. Her work has also been seen internationally at Festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the New Prague Dance Festival.

Lighting Design for SATORI is by Wilhelm Disbergen.

SATORI will be performed at the Artscape Opera House from 26 October to 9 November. Tickets cost from R150 to R300.Bookings can be made at Computicket on 0861 915 8000, online at www.computicket.com or at any Shoprite Checkers outlet.





