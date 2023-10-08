CONSTELLATIONS: THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Play Spier Wine Farm in November

From 3 to 18 November 2023 Spier Wine Farm and Third World Bunfight will present Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil, directed by Brett Bailey. Expect a unique cultural experience in the forested wilderness at Spier where atmospheric encounters await in the dark woods under a starlit sky.

This is the fourth iteration of Constellations, a series of intimate encounters that beautifully connect performers, spectators and total strangers in an intriguing way. In Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil, Bailey has given each of the performers a whimsical, somewhat twisted character to interpret: a singer who lives in a bush in the belief that she's an insect; a woman who reads stories to the ashes of the husband she murdered; a sensitive poet who lost his marbles in the mall. Artists this year include singer and musician Moodship (akA Gary Thomas); indigenous instrumentalist Sky Dlala; singer, songwriter and composer Laurie Levine; improviser and writer Megan Choritz; physical theatre performer Siphenathi Mayekiso; Belgian storyteller Gaetan Schmid; dance artist Gita Galina, and interdisciplinary performance artist Mthuthuzeli Zimba.

Small groups will follow their Guides along riverside trails at nightfall to visit six sites lit by campfires and lanterns; extraordinary 15 minute solo performances by a diverse group of artists who will deliver surreal, unforgettable experiences brought to life through beautiful music, song and haunting tales.

Constellations: The Garden of Good and Evil runs at Spier on Friday and Saturday nights from 3 to 18 November 2023 at 19h00. Tickets for the two-hour event cost from R250 to R375 per person and include a glass of Spier wine on arrival. Visit the Webtickets portal to find out more about the cheese and charcuterie platter options. Please note that walking shoes are recommended for the riverside trails, and all further information/FAQ's can be found at the link below and Webtickets. No under 16's.

Image credit: Nick Aldridge & Brett Bailey