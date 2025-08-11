BORN TO DIVA Returns to The Drama Factory This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following her hit run of Growing Old Disgracefully last year, internationally renowned cabaret star Tonya Koenderman will return to The Drama Factory with her critically acclaimed show Born to Diva.

The 75-minute musical celebration will run for two performances only—Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 31 at 4:00 p.m.

Audiences can expect a glamorous evening featuring timeless hits made famous by Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Barbra Streisand, Nina Simone, and Liza Minnelli, among others. Koenderman adds her signature saucy flair to evergreens like Diamonds Are Forever, My Baby Just Cares for Me, Pata Pata, Special Star, Simply the Best, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, All That Jazz, and New York, New York.

Performance Schedule & Tickets

Friday, August 29 at 7:30 p.m. – R200 (Standard), R180 (Concession)

Sunday, August 31 at 4:00 p.m. – R200 (Standard), R180 (Concession)

Venue: The Drama Factory, 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.

Tickets are available online at thedramafactory.co.za or directly via the show’s booking page.