Abantu: The People Present AN AFRICAN CHRISTMAS CAROL At POPArt Theatre

For those who have been around for the festive seasons at POPArt, you know they like to do things a little different while honouring some festive traditions...

Part one of their very secular Xmas celebrations brings you the fabulous new music ensemble ABANTU : The People with an African Xmas Carol.

They will pay musical homage to the season to be jolly with their very own Carols by Candlelight, and then some music that has nothing to do with Xmas at all. Do not miss your chance to catch these brilliantly paired vocalists with their interpretations of the Christmas Carol, as well as some original music.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





