Performances will take place at the Masambe Theatre located at The Baxter Theatre Centre from Monday to Friday.

Oct. 05, 2022  

A New And Intriguing Dark Comedy Comes To The Baxter Theatre This November

A new and intriguing Dark Comedy comes to the Baxter Theatre this November.

Dinner With The 42's - written by Scott Sparrow, will be presented at the Masambe Theatre in the Baxter Theatre Centre from the 8th - 19th of November 2022.

Set in a future where the human race is on the brink of extinction, total strangers Eva and Burn are thrust together in a Human Breeding Facility. They face the seemingly impossible challenge of conceiving a child.

They must produce a healthy baby or become food for the stronger individuals. After an awkward introduction, Eva and Burn attempt to recreate the long-lost ritual of the 'first date' to strengthen their bond and ensure their survival.

It's breed-or-be-eaten... And time is not on their side.

Dinner With The 42's is written by Scott Sparrow (Performers Travel Guide, Isabella) and directed by Greg Karvellas (Master Harold and The Boys, Shakespeare in Love, The Father.) It is designed and lit by award-winning designer Niall Griffin (The Outlaw Muckridge, The Line, Your Song) and features a powerhouse cast including Emily Child (The Hucksters, The Pervert Laura, The Road To Mecca), Nicholas Pauling (Amadeus, Champ, A Steady Rain, The Hucksters) and Brent Palmer (A Steady Rain, The Father, The Room).

Performances will take place at the Masambe Theatre located at The Baxter Theatre Centre from Monday to Friday at 8pm with 2 shows, 6pm and 8pm, on Saturdays.




