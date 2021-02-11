Washington Pavilion to Host 'Family Gras' Extravaganza

The Washington Pavilion will host a free, family-friendly Mardi Gras extravaganza on February 20. This event for children and families is part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

"This free family event will include all the traditional Mardi Gras staples like beads and beignets and be fun for all ages. The little ones will be excited to wiggle out their energy with musician Phil Baker, who also will lead a parade for the kids," says Jason Pfitzer, Director of Guest Services and Sales.

Join us on February 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., for Family Gras. The event will take place in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and include an array of entertaining games and activities.

Decorate eye masks and noise makers and create Mardi Gras slime

Enjoy themed Mardi Gras events such as a children's parade and balloon drop

Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and princesses like Little Mermaid, Ice Queen, Ice Princess and Tinker Fairy

Experience live entertainment including musician Phil Baker, balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister and magician Travis Nye

Buy delicious food, treats and beverages at Concessions and Leonardo's Café

And more!

"All art supplies will be provided by the Pavilion at this festive, family event. Enjoy the party atmosphere, take home some fun crafts and leave the cleanup to us," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education.

The movie "American's Musical Journey" narrated by Morgan Freeman will be shown at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. in the Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership.

Face masks are required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. These events are spread out in the building to create plenty of space for attendees to socially distance.

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive events include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

For more information on these events, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/familygras or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.