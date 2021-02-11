Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Pavilion to Host 'Family Gras' Extravaganza

The event will take place on February 20th.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Washington Pavilion to Host 'Family Gras' Extravaganza

The Washington Pavilion will host a free, family-friendly Mardi Gras extravaganza on February 20. This event for children and families is part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

"This free family event will include all the traditional Mardi Gras staples like beads and beignets and be fun for all ages. The little ones will be excited to wiggle out their energy with musician Phil Baker, who also will lead a parade for the kids," says Jason Pfitzer, Director of Guest Services and Sales.

Join us on February 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., for Family Gras. The event will take place in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and include an array of entertaining games and activities.

  • Decorate eye masks and noise makers and create Mardi Gras slime
  • Enjoy themed Mardi Gras events such as a children's parade and balloon drop
  • Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and princesses like Little Mermaid, Ice Queen, Ice Princess and Tinker Fairy
  • Experience live entertainment including musician Phil Baker, balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister and magician Travis Nye
  • Buy delicious food, treats and beverages at Concessions and Leonardo's Café
  • And more!

"All art supplies will be provided by the Pavilion at this festive, family event. Enjoy the party atmosphere, take home some fun crafts and leave the cleanup to us," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education.

The movie "American's Musical Journey" narrated by Morgan Freeman will be shown at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. in the Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership.

Face masks are required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. These events are spread out in the building to create plenty of space for attendees to socially distance.

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive events include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

For more information on these events, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/familygras or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Gianna Yanelli
Gianna Yanelli

Related Articles View More Sioux Falls Stories   Shows
SD Symphony Presents Valentine Romance Photo

SD Symphony Presents Valentine Romance

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired Wo Photo

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired World Premiere

Washington Pavilion Continues Free Family Events With Carnival, January 23 Photo

Washington Pavilion Continues Free Family Events With Carnival, January 23

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! University of South Dakot Photo

Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards! University of South Dakota, Brookings Community Theatre & More Take Home Wins!


More Hot Stories For You

  • North Coast Repertory Theatre Presents Filmed Production of TRYING
  • BAYARD: A New Musical Will Stream Free For Black History Month
  • San Diego Dance Theater Welcomes Terry Wilson as New Artistic Director
  • Write Out Loud, San Diego Public Library, La Jolla Historical Society and San Diego Writers, Ink Present the San Diego Decameron Project