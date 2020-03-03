WAITRESS Takes Stage At The Washington Pavilion

WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL is coming to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall for three performances - the diner opens up March 9-11!

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

"You will experience nearly every emotion when you see WAITRESS! This comedic musical has lovely heartfelt moments and a few tear-jerkers too. The music and performance will bring real life to stage," said Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion.

WAITRESS opened on April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Winner Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-Winner Diane Paulus.

The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. WAITRESS is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

To purchase tickets, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.





Related Articles Shows View More Sioux Falls Stories

More Hot Stories For You