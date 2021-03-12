Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

USD Department of Music Presents Ioana & Friends: Faculty Recital

Ioana Galu, USD music faculty, is joined by friends Sonja Kraus, Susan Keith Gray, Holly Haddad and Yi-Chun Lin for an evening of wonder and music.

Mar. 12, 2021  
USD Department of Music Presents Ioana & Friends: Faculty Recital

USD Dept of Music presents Ioana & Friends: Faculty Recital on Thursday, March 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM.

Ioana Galu, USD music faculty, is joined by friends Sonja Kraus, Susan Keith Gray, Holly Haddad and Yi-Chun Lin for an evening of wonder and music.

Due to the current pandemic, in-person attendance must be limited and is by invitation only. However, everyone is invited to the livestream, via https://www.usd.edu/livemusic.

If you require a special accommodation to fully participate, please contact the following at least 48 hours before an event:

For Students, contact Disability Services at 605-658-3745. For Faculty and Staff, contact HR at 605-658-3660.

Contact: Department of Music 605-658-3466 http://www.usd.edu/music


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi

Related Articles View More Sioux Falls Stories
Casey Donahew Comes to The District Photo

Casey Donahew Comes to The District

Washington Pavilion to Host Family Gras Extravaganza Photo

Washington Pavilion to Host 'Family Gras' Extravaganza

SD Symphony Presents Valentine Romance Photo

SD Symphony Presents Valentine Romance

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired Wo Photo

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra To Perform A Mendelssohn Symphony And Pandemic Inspired World Premiere


More Hot Stories For You

  • Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Opens Up In-Person Tickets For BAND SYMPHONICA Concert
  • Ucross Welcomes Spring Artists In Residence
  • WYO PLAY Focuses On Youth Engagement At The WYO
  • The Tippet Rise Arts Center Presents TIPPET RISE ON TOUR