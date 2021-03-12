USD Department of Music Presents Ioana & Friends: Faculty Recital

USD Dept of Music presents Ioana & Friends: Faculty Recital on Thursday, March 18, 2021 7:30 PM - 8:30 PM.

Ioana Galu, USD music faculty, is joined by friends Sonja Kraus, Susan Keith Gray, Holly Haddad and Yi-Chun Lin for an evening of wonder and music.

Due to the current pandemic, in-person attendance must be limited and is by invitation only. However, everyone is invited to the livestream, via https://www.usd.edu/livemusic.

If you require a special accommodation to fully participate, please contact the following at least 48 hours before an event:

For Students, contact Disability Services at 605-658-3745. For Faculty and Staff, contact HR at 605-658-3660.

Contact: Department of Music 605-658-3466 http://www.usd.edu/music