The Wailers Come to The District

The Wailers are coming to The District in Sioux Falls on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Tickets start at $24.50 and go on-sale Friday, February 28th at 10:00am.

Not many bands can claim genuine legend status. The Wailers, however, can comfortably claim their place in essential music history. Culture defining; rebel hearts with brave souls embodying the spirit of 70s era-defining reggae. Now playing a special set featuring incredible cuts from Bob Marley's formidable back catalogue along with a string of greatest hits, The Wailers are giving you a chance to be part of the legacy. Aston Barrett Jr, himself reggae royalty as son of the irrepressible 'Familyman', carries the flame for The Wailers in a show that is simply not to be missed.

Bob Marley and the Wailers recorded, toured and made history together between 1972 and 1981. It was Bob Marley himself that requested the Wailers stayed together. Today, carrying on the mission are original members, children-of-legends and a host of immensely talented musicians. The afore mentioned Aston Barrett Jr delivers startling echoes of his uncle's (Carlton 'Carly' Barrett) one drop drumming sound. Guitarist Donald Kinsey is joined by Wendel 'Junior Jazz' Ferraro, shaping that classic sonic identity. Josh David Barrett achieves the seemingly impossible by confidently stepping in to Bob Marley's shoes to provide truly excellent lead vocals. Owen 'Dreadie' Reid (Julian Marley's Uprising Band and a firmer student of 'Familyman') and Andres Lopez (Albrosie, Lutan Fyah and a former student of original Wailers member, Tyrone Downie) add yet more quality to an incredible line up. Shema McGregor, daughter of I Three singer Judy Mowatt and Reggae pioneer Freddie McGregor, is joined by Anne-Marie Thompson (a gospel singer of stunning ability), together bringing the smoothest backing vocals and contributing to this unique melting pot. Both classic and excitingly fresh at the same time. Be part of the family. See The Wailers, live!

Tickets will be available at www.etix.com, www.pepperentertainment.com, and www.thedistrictsf.com.





