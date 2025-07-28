The Champion Foundation Will Host The Art Of Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Champion Foundation has announced its first-ever charity event, The Art of Music, taking place Thursday, September 18th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Shriver Square Atrium in downtown Sioux Falls. Open to the public, this one-of-a-kind evening will celebrate the intersection of music and visual art while supporting vital arts initiatives in the community.

The event will feature a live painting performance by acclaimed local artist J. White, J. White, acclaimed local artist, will be headlining the event and will also be presenting a LIVE painting performance.

Additionally, “The Art of Music” will showcase original, music-themed artwork submitted by local artists.

All featured art will be available for purchase, with a minimum of 50% of proceeds benefiting the Champion Foundation, while the remaining stay with the artist. Funds raised will help support programs such as the Sioux Falls School District's guitar education initiatives and partnerships with institutions like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, bringing music education and inspiration to students and the broader community.

Local artists interested in participating are invited to submit their music-inspired work by August 17th for consideration.

Open Call for Artists: The Art of Music

Presented by Pepper Entertainment's Champion Foundation

The Champion Foundation is inviting local artists to submit original artwork for The Art of Music, a one-night charity event taking place Thursday, September 18th, 2025 at the Shriver Square Atrium in downtown Sioux Falls.

We're seeking music-inspired works of all kinds — whether it's a concert poster design, a portrait of your favorite artist, or visual art inspired by a song or lyric. The possibilities are endless, but the piece must be thematically connected to music.

Submission Guidelines:

Up to 5 submissions per artist

No submission fee

Deadline: Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 PM CT

Artists will be notified of acceptance by Monday, August 25 and provided with delivery instructions

Event Date: Thursday, September 18th | Art set up by 4:00 PM

Sales & Donations:

Accepted works will be available for public purchase during the event. Artists can choose to donate between 50% and 100% of the sale proceeds to the Champion Foundation, which directly supports local arts programming — including partnerships with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Sioux Falls School District's guitar education programs.