SculptureWalk Opens Call for Art for 22nd Exhibition in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2025 exhibit, which will be the organization's 22nd year of bringing art to the people.

“Last year, SculptureWalk Sioux Falls garnered national recognition in TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, marking our program as a favorite attraction worldwide,” says Lead Curator Jana Anderson. “We are so proud of the work we are doing to bring art to the people, and we can't wait to see the submissions for our 22nd exhibition!”

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 70 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new works are installed, on generous loan from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the City of Sioux Falls purchases a sculpture to add to its permanent collection.

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed nearly 1,200 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Of those, over 220 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, the University of Sioux Falls, downtown Vermillion, the University of South Dakota and in Watertown.

To be considered for the SculptureWalk in 2025, artists are encouraged to submit the completed application, photos of up to three sculptures and an artist statement. The call for art closes October 1, 2024. Applications and more information can be found at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

About SculptureWalk Sioux Falls and the Arc of Dreams

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year.

Comments