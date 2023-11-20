Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings - 11/20/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 27%

Andrea Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Megan Gerlach - 9 - 5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Leigh Spencer & Tiffany Koppes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 15%

Lisa Conlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 6%

Magen Richeal - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Tiffany Koppes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Patricia Downey - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 24%

Amber Marisa Cook - 9 TO 5 - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Maggie Dailey - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 15%

Bunny Christie - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Brittney Lewis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

Brittney Lewis - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Britney Lewis - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Anna Pikiben - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Bunny Christie - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Anna Pikiben - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 32%

Bunny Christie - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 21%

Oliver Mayes and Patrick Simonsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 11%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 10%

Alex Newcomb-Weiland - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Joe Stollenwerk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 5%

Oliver Mayes - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Roseann Kelly Hofland - REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 3%

Brent Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 31%

Mike Thompson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 15%

Mike Thompson - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

Dan Workman - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 8%

Brian Schipper - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 8%

Brittney Lewis - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Lary B. Etten - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Mickey Morstad - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Rose Ann Hofland - INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Douglas - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

John J. Boe - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 23%

9-5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 20%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 7%

THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 4%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

INDEPENENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 28%

Jay Bauman - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 23%

Nick Zoia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Carter Voorde - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 9%

Corey Shelsta - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Matt Cook - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 6%

Andrew Steinhouse - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 5%

Aria Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Dani Roth - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 2%

Aria Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Vonnie Houchin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 26%

Noah Stremmel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 19%

Vonnie Houchin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

Peter Folliard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 11%

Chris Larson & Grace Gasperich - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 4%



Best Musical

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 37%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 27%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 8%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 3%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse 48%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 32%

BROADLY SPEAKING - The Premiere Playhouse 20%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Llayhouse 21%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Macy Runge - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 13%

Ellie Koener - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 11%

Madison Gerhart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Lydia Prior - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Jim Anderson - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Rowdy Hegge - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Patrick Simonsen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Katelyn Walsh - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Connor Klimek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Keenan Carnes - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 2%

Lisa Wipperling - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 2%

Emmy Hewitt - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 2%

Megan Gilbreath - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%

Logan Kehoe - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Deirdre Martin - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

Mia Dorsett - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 12%

Keith Campbell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Halie Wilson - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Jacob Womack - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Blake Todd - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 6%

Michael Matthys - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Carrie Wintersteen - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Stu Melby - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Parker Anderberg - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 3%

Amy Gage - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

Richard Swanson - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Marisa Moser - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

Logan Leavitt - THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Macie Lupica - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 2%

Julia Lemos - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 2%

Ezra Hunter - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Tyler Johnson - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Marisa Moser - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 1%

Izzie Stone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 1%

Debbi Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Erin Edward Sharp - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

Joshua Reitsma - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

Emily Sharp - 2 ACROSS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 18%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 15%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 9%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 8%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

THE THEATRE AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 7%

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 2%

A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%

AMERICAN HERO - Mighty Corson Art Players 1%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 1%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 24%

Victor Shonk - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Jill Clark - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

Kathy Voecks - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Victor Shonk - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Jacee Casarella - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 6%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 6%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 5%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 5%

Victor Shonk - TICK TICK BOOM - University of South Dakota 3%

Ally Watters - DADDY LONG LEGS - University of South Dakota 1%

Victor Shonk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lane Bode - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 58%

Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 43%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 19%

Jill Kruse - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 18%

Jey Young - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Etta McKinley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Jessica Johannsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Barry Longden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Nolan Wipf - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Caleb Isham - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Tatiana Chance - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 4%

Patrick Simonsen - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Patrick Simonsen - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Ava Breems - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Madison Lukomski - REEFER MADNESS - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 2%

Neil Peltier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 2%

Connor Klimek - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Nate Petsche - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 11%

Halie Wilson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Christian Withers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Terry Zerfas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Bart Workman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Tracen Ashes - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 5%

Scott Shlanta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 4%

Rachel Smart - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Jey Young - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Tyler Johnson - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

Jason Soren - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Marion Read - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Hillery Croucher - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Ryan Howe - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Ashwood - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Jeff Larsen - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

Erin Edward Sharp - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Lydia Kibler - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 2%

Emmy Hewitt - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 1%

Betty Kay - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Graham - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 39%

SEUSSICAL JR. - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 15%

