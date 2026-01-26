Girl Named Tom Set to Perform in Sioux Falls This April

🎭 NEW! South Dakota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Dakota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Girl Named Tom, the first group to win The Voice in the U.S., is set to perform in Sioux Falls on Friday, April 10, 2026. The concert takes place at The District.

Tickets start at $17 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Comprised of siblings Bekah, Caleb, and Joshua Liechty, Girl Named Tom officially formed in 2019 and gained national attention through their appearance on The Voice, where they made history as the competition’s first group winner. Since then, the trio has toured extensively, selling more than 100,000 tickets across 40 states and performing at venues and events including the Grand Ole Opry and the Indianapolis 500.

The April appearance is part of a nationwide tour supporting the group’s album Dust to Dust. The tour coincides with additional national television appearances scheduled for early April.