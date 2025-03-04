Cooper Alan Will Return to Sioux Falls

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Country star Cooper Alan is returning to The District on Friday, April 25, 2025! Tickets start at $28.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m.

A rising star with the spirit of a true entertainer, a penchant for outside-the-box thinking and a growing, self-built audience, Cooper Alan is an artist willing to take country music where others have never dreamed – and fans love him for it. Whether it's a deeply personal, step-by-step romantic saga, or an off-the-wall party anthem, Alan's music is already some of country's most fearless work, and he's just getting started. A native of Winston-Salem, NC, the independent artist has racked up more than 250 million streams, a massive digital presence with more than 15 million followers across all social media platforms, and a touring footprint that sold over 125,000 tickets to date. It all stems from an ability to meet fans where they are – a creative renegade freely mixing musical styles, with boundless energy, sharp writing, and often, a sense of humor. But don't be mistaken, there's nothing gimmicky about it.

After releasing ‘Take Forever', a 5 song EP telling the real-life story behind his wedding in the Fall of 2023, Alan was named as a 2024 Pandora Ten Artist To Watch and named to the Sirius XM and Pandora 2024 Future Five List. Soon after launching his single “Take Forever”, it climbed to number one on Sirius XM The Highway's Hot 30 Weekend Countdown. With his latest singles “Jesus Saves”, “Suit and Tie (Sixteen Tons)”, “Wake Me Up (feat. Aloe Blacc), and “Plead The Fifth” Alan takes his first step into the next batch of music to come. Coming off a sold out Australia headline tour at the end of 2024, he is launching his ‘To The Bar Tour' hitting markets all across the United States in the Spring of 2025.

