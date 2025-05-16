COSMOS AND COCKTAILS Returns June 26: A Night In The Museums For Guests 21+

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion invites guests aged 21 and older to experience a stellar night of exploration and entertainment at Cosmos and Cocktails on Thursday, June 26, from 6–9 p.m..

This exclusive, adults-only event offers a unique opportunity to enjoy the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium without the usual crowd of kids.

“Cosmos and Cocktails is where science, art and socializing collide,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums. “Whether you're here for the drinks, the discoveries or a bit of both, you're in for an unforgettable evening.”

This evening will include:

Unlimited access to the Visual Arts Center and Kirby Science Discovery Center, including NEW interactive exhibits in the Discovery Den.

Specialty cocktails, wine and beer available for purchase. Plus, a fun mocktail, too!

Gourmet ice cream, fresh popcorn, wraps, sandwiches, candy and cold beverages available at Parlour.

An exclusive guided tour titled “Wonders of the Solar System” in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Ticket price includes museums access and one film showing. For more information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Cosmos.

