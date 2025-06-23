CLUE Comes to the Washington Pavilion in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUE is coming to the Washington Pavilion next year. Performances will run March 27, 2026 - March 29, 2026 at the Mary W. Sommervold Hall.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?

Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Currently, tickets are only available as part of a 2025-26 Pavilion Performance Series Subscription Package. Click the button below to learn more and become a subscriber!

