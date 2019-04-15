Bill Maher Live Stand Up Tour To Take Stage At The Washington Pavilion

Bill Maher will perform his LIVE STAND UP TOUR at the Washington Pavilion on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on-sale as follows:

April 17 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Donors

April 18 | 9:30 a.m. | Pavilion Members and Subscribers

April 19 | 9:30 a.m. | Public

For more information visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Avenue, call (605) 367-6000 or go online at washingtonpavilion.org.

About Bill Maher

For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on "Politically Incorrect" (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002), and for the last fourteen years on HBO's "Real Time," Maher's combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series, "VICE." In October of 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher's uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, "Religulous," directed by Larry Charles ("Borat"). The documentary has gone on to become the eighth highest grossing documentary ever.

In addition to his television program - which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Howard Dean, Michael Moore, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Gen. Wesley Clark, Susan Sarandon, Kevin Costner, Gary Hart and Pat Buchanan.- Maher has written five bestsellers: "True Story," "Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? Politically Incorrect's Greatest Hits," "When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden," "New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer" and most recently, "The New New Rules: A Funny Look at How Everybody But Me Has Their Head Up Their Ass."

Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Four of his ten stand-up specials for HBO - 2014's "Bill Maher: Live from DC," 2007's "The Decider," 2005's "I'm Swiss," as well as the hilarious, "Bill Maher ... But I'm Not Wrong," - have been nominated for Emmy Awards.

Maher was born in New York City, raised in River Vale, N.J. and went to Cornell University. He now resides in Los Angeles.

About the Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich. There is, indeed, something for everyone here. For information about our programs, please call (605) 367-7397 or, (toll free) at 1-877-Wash Pav or visit our website at www.washingtonpavilion.org.





