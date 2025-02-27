The Washington Pavilion has announced the 2025–26 Pavilion Performance Series Broadway shows! The titles include both classic musicals and new, weeklong blockbusters, including:

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical: October 14–19, 2025

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL: December 23–27, 2025

MRS. DOUBTFIRE: January 30–February 1, 2026

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical: February 24–March 1, 2026

CLUE: March 27–29, 2026

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN: April 30–May 2, 2026

“From plutonium-powered DeLorean time machines to passionate love stories and crazy housekeepers, this Broadway series has it all. Our Washington Pavilion is certainly on the Broadway map as we will host three weeklong shows this season, and we know Sioux Falls will embrace these spectacular titles,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Back to the Future

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical and will open the series with eight performances in October. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself ... back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theater history forever.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL will delight audiences over Christmas. Hailed by The New York Times as “100 times better than any bedtime story,” this classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. Featuring the hit songs “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas,” THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will take center stage in January 2026. Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Sioux Falls in “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, it's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now” (Chicago Tribune) — one that proves we're better together.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical, the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, debuts in February 2026. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular … Welcome to MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical.

CLUE

CLUE arrives on the Mary W. Sommervold Hall stage in March 2026. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

THE MUSIC MAN

Broadway classic THE MUSIC MAN will close out the series in April 2026. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize — this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

Current six-show subscribers can renew or upgrade their seats now. New subscribers can purchase Pavilion Performance Series subscriptions through a priority seating list today. Single tickets to individual shows will go on sale this summer.

Go to WashingtonPavilion.org/BroadwaySeries for more details.