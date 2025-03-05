AN EVENING WITH LEO KOTTKE Announced At Orpheum Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AN EVENING WITH LEO KOTTKE comes to Orpheum Theater Center on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Tickets on sale Friday, March 14 , 10 a.m. A special online only presale Thursday, March 13, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

GRAMMY-nominated acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke was born in Athens, Georgia, but left town after a year and a half. Raised in 12 different states, he absorbed a variety of musical influences as a child, flirting with both violin and trombone, before abandoning Stravinsky for the guitar at age 11. Discharged by the United States Navy in 1964, he settled in the Twin Cities area and became a fixture at Minneapolis' Scholar Coffeehouse, which had been home to Bob Dylan and John Koerner. He issued his 1968 recording debut LP “Twelve String Blues”.

Kottke's 1971 major-label debut, “Mudlark,” positioned him somewhat uneasily in the singer/songwriter vein, despite his own wishes to remain an instrumental performer. Kottke flourished with 1972's “Greenhouse” and 1973's live “My Feet Are Smiling” and “Ice Water” found him branching out with guest musicians and honing his guitar technique. With 1975's “Chewing Pine”, Kottke reached the U.S. Top 30 for the second time.

Great tickets are available at JadePresents.com, SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or call 605-367-6000.

Comments