2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Black Hills Playhouse & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ainsley Shelsta - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Leigh Spencer & Tiffany Koppes - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 17%

Megan Gerlach - 9 - 5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Andrea Moore - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 16%

Lisa Conlin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 7%

Magen Richeal - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Tiffany Koppes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Patricia Downey - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Curran Ice - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Maggie Dailey - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 16%

Brittney Lewis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 14%

Amber Marisa Cook - 9 TO 5 - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Bunny Christie - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Brittney Lewis - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Britney Lewis - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Anna Pikiben - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Bunny Christie - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Anna Pikiben - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dan Workman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 26%

Bunny Christie - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 21%

Oliver Mayes and Patrick Simonsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 16%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 10%

Alex Newcomb-Weiland - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

Joe Stollenwerk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 5%

Roseann Kelly Hofland - REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 4%

Oliver Mayes - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Brent Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 2%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dan Workman - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Brian Schipper - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 14%

Mike Thompson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 14%

Mike Thompson - DEAD MAN’S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 7%

Lary B. Etten - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Brittney Lewis - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Dan Workman - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 6%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 6%

Mickey Morstad - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Rose Ann Hofland - INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 4%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 4%

John J. Boe - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

Matthew Douglas - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Jayna Fitzsimmons - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%



Best Ensemble

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 18%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

9-5, THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 16%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 7%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 5%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 4%

THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - The goodnight theater collective 4%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

INDEPENENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Bauman - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 21%

Stephen Azua - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Andrew Steinhouse - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 15%

Nick Zoia - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 13%

Carter Voorde - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 7%

Corey Shelsta - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Matt Cook - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 5%

Dani Roth - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 4%

Aria Grosvenor - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 3%

Aria Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Walicke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

Noah Stremmel - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Vonnie Houchin - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 21%

Vonnie Houchin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Peter Folliard - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 11%

Chris Larson & Grace Gasperich - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 5%



Best Musical

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 33%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 23%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 23%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 9%

THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 8%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 5%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE THEATER AT NIGHT BY MO HURLEY - The Premiere Playhouse 51%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 27%

BROADLY SPEAKING - The Premiere Playhouse 22%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Grosse - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 18%

Jeff Kingsbury - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 17%

Ellie Koener - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Macy Runge - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 12%

Madison Gerhart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 10%

Lydia Prior - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 5%

Patrick Simonsen - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Connor Klimek - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Katelyn Walsh - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

Jim Anderson - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 3%

Rowdy Hegge - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Emmy Hewitt - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 2%

Keenan Carnes - PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 1%

Lisa Wipperling - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 1%

Megan Gilbreath - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%

Logan Kehoe - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Mia Dorsett - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 10%

Tyler Johnson - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 9%

Deirdre Martin - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 9%

Keith Campbell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 8%

Tom Roberts - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Halie Wilson - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Jacob Womack - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Blake Todd - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 4%

Michael Matthys - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 4%

Stu Melby - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Amy Gage - AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 3%

Erin Edward Sharp - A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Marisa Moser - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

Marisa Moser - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Carrie Wintersteen - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 3%

Parker Anderberg - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 3%

Logan Leavitt - THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Ezra Hunter - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Richard Swanson - THE THEATER AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Alexander Garcia - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

Izzie Stone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 2%

Debbi Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 2%

Julia Lemos - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 1%

Tatiana Chance - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Emily Sharp - 2 ACROSS - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 37%

A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 9%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - Mighty Corson Art Players 7%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 6%

THE THEATRE AT NIGHT - The Premiere Playhouse 4%

ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 4%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 3%

LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 2%

INDEPENDENCE - Monstrous Little Theatre Company 2%

AMERICAN HERO - Mighty Corson Art Players 1%

AT LONG LAST LEO - Mighty Corson Art Players 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jill Kruse - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 22%

Victor Shonk - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 15%

John J. Boe - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 13%

Jill Clark - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 12%

Kathy Voecks - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Victor Shonk - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Jacee Casarella - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 6%

Jacee Casarella - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 5%

Brent Grosvenor - THE PASSION OF THE CROSS - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Ally Watters - DADDY LONG LEGS - University of South Dakota 3%

Victor Shonk - TICK TICK BOOM - University of South Dakota 3%

Victor Shonk - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Malia Lukomski - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 51%

Lane Bode - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 49%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jill Kruse - 9 TO 5 - Brookings Community Theatre 18%

Mary-Catherine Jones - 9-5 THE MUSICAL - Black Hills Playhouse 16%

Jey Young - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Etta McKinley - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 8%

Jessica Johannsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Barry Longden - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 7%

Patrick Simonsen - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Tatiana Chance - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 4%

Caleb Isham - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Nolan Wipf - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 4%

Ava Breems - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 3%

Madison Lukomski - REEFER MADNESS - The Goodnight Theatre Collective 3%

Patrick Simonsen - THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS: THE MUSICAL! - University of South Dakota 3%

Connor Klimek - GREASE - The Premiere Playhouse 2%

Neil Peltier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Augustana University Theare 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaitlin Gant - SILENT SKY - Black Hills Playhouse 13%

Tyler Johnson - THE MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 12%

Nate Petsche - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Black Hills Playhouse 8%

Terry Zerfas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 6%

Erin Edward Sharp - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 6%

Christian Withers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 6%

Bart Workman - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Premiere Playhouse 5%

Halie Wilson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Jason Soren - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 5%

Tracen Ashes - ALL IN THE TIMING - Augustana University Theare 4%

Ryan Howe - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 4%

Rachel Smart - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Brookings Community Theatre 4%

Jey Young - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 4%

Scott Shlanta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Augustana University Theare 3%

Jeff Larsen - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 3%

Hillery Croucher - LEADING LADIES - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Benjamin Ashwood - MOVIE GAME - Olde Towne Dinner Theatre 3%

Marion Read - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Brookings Community Theatre 3%

Emmy Hewitt - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - University of South Dakota 2%

Lydia Kibler - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 1%

Betty Kay - ROMEO AND JULIET - Bare Bodkins Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Graham - FAMILIARITY - University of South Dakota 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Premiere Playhouse 43%

SEUSSICAL JR. - The Premiere Playhouse 25%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - The Premiere Playhouse 20%

PARABLES AND PROVERBS - Orpheum Theatre 12%

