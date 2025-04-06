Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast of Wicked at the Marina Bay Sands Entertainment in Singapore has just released their music video for the song Dancing Through Life. The music video features featuring Liam Head as Fiyero, Courtney Monsma as Glinda, and the company of Wicked the Musical. See below for the video!

Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.

