THE LKY MUSICAL Comes to Marina Bay Sands Next Month

One of the most successful Singaporean shows of all-time, The LKY Musical, returns this September.

Presented by Aiwei and Singapore Repertory Theatre, this will be the first large-scale musical to take place here in over two years!



Watched by over 50,000 people during its first run in 2015, this home-grown musical tells Lee Kuan Yew's story - from his student days in 1941 to Singapore's independence in 1965.



Starring Adrian Pang and Kit Chan, with music by Dick Lee.



This is more than just one man's story.

This is a tale of idealism, war, intrigue, betrayal, loyalty, determination, passion and love.

This is the story of Singapore.



The LKY Musical is an inspiring tale of facing hardship head-on, overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges and rising from the ashes. With new musical arrangements and new songs, this is ideal show to bring Singaporeans together after the challenging past couple of years.



This exciting project is the work of an international team of artists - with music by Singapore's iconic musician and composer, Dick Lee; lyrics by Laurence Olivier Award winner Stephen Clark; book by Tony Petito; and story devised by Meira Chand. Directed by veteran London West End director Steven Dexter (Forbidden City).



Presented with surtitles for Mandarin-speaking audiences. 此音乐剧包含中文字幕.