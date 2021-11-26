MARMA MEDAI - THEERPPU Comes to  Esplanade Theatre Studio This Weekend

Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement) comes to Esplanade Theatre Studio this weekend. Performances run 26-28 November 2021.

Five people wake up in a strange place with no exit. They do not know one another, and cannot recall anything about themselves. With no knowledge of why or how they arrived at this place, they sense that it is unsafe. Whatever lurks around, is not pleasant. Will they be harmed, or will they manage to escape?

Be entranced by the mystery of Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement), a new play with characters borrowed from the long-running 1960s Tamil radio play series, Marma Medai by M K Narayanan.

Credits

Playwright and director: Grace Kalaiselvi

Production Manager: Clarisse Ng

Stage Manager: Shivani Rajan

Actors: Gayathria??Segaran,a??Indumathia??Tamilselvan, Karthikeyan Somasundaram,a??Pramila D/Oa??Krishnasamya??and Rebekah Sangeethaa??Dorai.

Set designer: Noor Effendy Ibrahim

Lighting designer: Emanorwatty Saleh

Sound designer: Ramesh Krishnan

Multimedia designer: a??K Rajagopal

Image designer: Kesavana??Odaiappan

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2021/marma-medai-theerppu-the-judgement?Start=20211126.