Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MARMA MEDAI - THEERPPU Comes to  Esplanade Theatre Studio This Weekend

pixeltracker

Performances run 26-28 November 2021.

Nov. 26, 2021  
MARMA MEDAI - THEERPPU Comes to  Esplanade Theatre Studio This Weekend

Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement) comes to Esplanade Theatre Studio this weekend. Performances run 26-28 November 2021.

Five people wake up in a strange place with no exit. They do not know one another, and cannot recall anything about themselves. With no knowledge of why or how they arrived at this place, they sense that it is unsafe. Whatever lurks around, is not pleasant. Will they be harmed, or will they manage to escape?

Be entranced by the mystery of Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement), a new play with characters borrowed from the long-running 1960s Tamil radio play series, Marma Medai by M K Narayanan.

Credits

Playwright and director: Grace Kalaiselvi
Production Manager: Clarisse Ng
Stage Manager: Shivani Rajan
Actors: Gayathria??Segaran,a??Indumathia??Tamilselvan, Karthikeyan Somasundaram,a??Pramila D/Oa??Krishnasamya??and Rebekah Sangeethaa??Dorai.
Set designer: Noor Effendy Ibrahim
Lighting designer: Emanorwatty Saleh
Sound designer: Ramesh Krishnan
Multimedia designer: a??K Rajagopal
Image designer: Kesavana??Odaiappan

Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2021/marma-medai-theerppu-the-judgement?Start=20211126.


Related Articles View More Singapore Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater Anonymous Presents ITS A WONDERFUL LIVESTREAM
  • VIDEO: Watch the All New Trailer For Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at 5th Avenue Theatre
  • Music Of Remembrance Opens Its Virtual Concert Series With Paul Schoenfield's GHETTO SONGS
  • N'Kenge to Headline Seattle Symphony Holiday Concerts