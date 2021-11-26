MARMA MEDAI - THEERPPU Comes to Esplanade Theatre Studio This Weekend
Performances run 26-28 November 2021.
Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement) comes to Esplanade Theatre Studio this weekend. Performances run 26-28 November 2021.
Five people wake up in a strange place with no exit. They do not know one another, and cannot recall anything about themselves. With no knowledge of why or how they arrived at this place, they sense that it is unsafe. Whatever lurks around, is not pleasant. Will they be harmed, or will they manage to escape?
Be entranced by the mystery of Marma Medai - Theerppu (The Judgement), a new play with characters borrowed from the long-running 1960s Tamil radio play series, Marma Medai by M K Narayanan.
Credits
Playwright and director: Grace Kalaiselvi
Production Manager: Clarisse Ng
Stage Manager: Shivani Rajan
Actors: Gayathria??Segaran,a??Indumathia??Tamilselvan, Karthikeyan Somasundaram,a??Pramila D/Oa??Krishnasamya??and Rebekah Sangeethaa??Dorai.
Set designer: Noor Effendy Ibrahim
Lighting designer: Emanorwatty Saleh
Sound designer: Ramesh Krishnan
Multimedia designer: a??K Rajagopal
Image designer: Kesavana??Odaiappan
Learn more at https://www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2021/marma-medai-theerppu-the-judgement?Start=20211126.