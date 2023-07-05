Learn the Frantic Assembly Method in Singapore

Frantic Assembly is a world leader in devised and collaborative theatre. Whether participants are students, teachers, artists or people of any age, everyone benefits from building skills, confidence, bravery and – ultimately – creativity.

The accessibility of the Frantic Method has empowered and inspired people to participate, educate, collaborate and make ground breaking new work. We are excited to present this unique opportunity for students and teachers to experience being in the rehearsal room with an international practitioner from Frantic Assembly.

What is ‘The Frantic Method’:

It is approaching devising as a series of tasks, broken down into building blocks.

Encouraging performers to take a moment back to its simplest truth.

Then using those building blocks to empowered them to find and create.

Developing a language that is accessible and honest.

Helping performers understand how their bodies tell stories.

The Frantic Method is at the heart of all of Frantic’s work on stage and in studios across the world. Check out their work on Fatherland, Things I Know To Be True, Othello, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Returning to Singapore with a suite of Learning programme to excite learning and professional development, don’t miss your chance to train with world leaders best in physical theatre training and performance! Click here to find out more about Frantic Assembly.

Frantic Assembly Workshop for Teachers

This one-day practical Teacher Training workshop will promote the physical confidence needed for participants to be brave and bold with the material they are making. Participants will also learn various devising processes used by Frantic Assembly when working collaboratively to produce multi-disciplined performance.



This workshop is perfect for teachers working with young people, who wish to extend their knowledge and practice of devising and physical theatre techniques. Teachers will learn new ideas and tools which can be applied in classroom. This is open to all and no experience is needed.

Learning outcomes

Experience the processes used to create Frantic Assembly's award-winning shows and find out how to develop key skills crucial to the performer/director relationship.

Learn new and exciting approaches to devising work from a recommended theatre company on Edexcel, IB, WJEC, AQA and OCR exam syllabuses.

Build physical confidence, develop performance skills and transfer them to the classroom.

Date: 1 November 2023

Time: 3pm – 6pm (Introduction)

7pm – 10pm (Advanced)

Cost: $100 (per pax)

For more information, please email Meena Raj at meena@srt.com.sg, or call 6221 5585.

Frantic Assembly Workshop for Students

Suitable for students aged 14 and above.

Get your students to learn different devising techniques from Frantic Assembly such as The Frantic Method to create thrilling, energetic and unforgettable theatre. Your students will see how professional performers work and have the opportunity to learn skills and strategies that will take them past their perceived limitations.

Frantic Assembly is a recommended company on AQA, Edexcel, OCR, WJEC and IB syllabuses and is widely studied at GSCE, BTEC, AS and A-Level as well as undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Learning outcomes

Promotes the physical confidence your students need to be brave and bold with the material they are making

Instructs students on the various devising processes used by Frantic Assembly when working collaboratively to produce multi-disciplined performance, which will transfer perfectly to their own productions

Addresses skills required for students to enhance their abilities in the areas of performance, movement, directing and critical analysis including the opportunity to workshop movement into meaning.

Date: 30, 31 October 2023

3 November 2023

Time: 9am - 12pm or 2pm – 5pm

Cost: $1,000/Workshop

For more information, please email Meena Raj at meena@srt.com.sg, or call 6221 5585.