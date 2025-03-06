Flipside 2025 Set For May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to Flipside, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay’s annual celebration of circus, puppetry, physical theatre, comedy, and more. This year, they will dive into The Games We Play, celebrating the chaos of competition, the joy of collaboration, and the absurdity of life. Over two weekends, from 30 May – 8 Jun 2025, the company invites you to enjoy the fun of bending (or ignoring) the rules.

We begin with Bill’s 44th, an adults-only birthday bash with cake, snacks, and party games, where Bill takes us on a journey of self-discovery. The following weekend, Gibbon mesmerises with a duet of juggling that blends precision and humour. Then, dynamic drumming duo Fills Monkey face off in We Will Drum You, an electrifying showdown of beats.

Flipside transforms everyday moments and objects into something new, with a fantastic lineup of local and International Artists. Returning are the Lah Meh Lions, bringing a uniquely Singaporean twist to childhood games, and puppeteer Lee Dae Yeol’s A Show With Strings, where the classic Cat’s Cradle becomes an imaginative display of possibility.

Flipside also celebrates the communal joy of spectator sport and the awe of watching artists defy the impossible. Don’t miss the energy of Les Patineurs (The Skaters), FreestylerNARI’s jaw-dropping basketball tricks, gravity-defying aerialists, and Kolektiv Lapso Cirk’s thrilling game of balance in OVVIO.

This is just a taste of what’s to come! Keep an eye out for hidden games around the centre—because at Flipside, play isn’t just on stage; it’s everywhere.

