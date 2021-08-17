FOREVER YOUNG Will Be Performed at Sing'Theatre Next Month

Hold on to your wigs and dentures as Sing'theatre brings back the hilarious musical Forever Young that will knock you off your chair!

Originally written by Swiss playwright Erik Gedeon and adapted by Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee, the Singaporean twist of this European cult hit features a star-studded cast of renowned local thespians. Forever Young is the culmination of Sing'theatre's 15th- anniversary celebration and runs from 22 September to 3 October 2021 at the Drama Centre.

Set half a century later in the year 2071, Forever Young chronicles the life of a group of retired actors living in a nursing home. These zany nonagenarians - formerly the pillars of Singapore's art scene - are determined to prove that it is not all behind them. The residents do as they are told, but, once their no-nonsense caregiver Sister Sara leaves the room, the pensionable performers belt out musical theatre canons, rock classics, and more - the way that only old people can!

Directed by Hossan Leong, Forever Young features prominent actors Karen Tan, Julian Wong, and Leong himself who will reprise their roles. They will be joined by Favorite Radio personality Denise Tan, Mark Waite, Kimberly Chan, and Gurmit Singh, one of the most iconic funnyman in Singapore who is making a comeback to the local theatre scene after a hiatus of 16 years.

Through the cast's arthritic dance moves and renditions of familiar songs that include Jay-Z's Forever Young, Amy Winehouse's Rehab, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open and Aqua's Barbie Girl, the eponymous musical revue will shine the spotlight on eldercare in Singapore. Topics addressed in Forever Young include dementia and other illnesses and physical deterioration associated with aging, as well as the mental and psychological wellness of the aged that are largely disregarded.

"The issues surrounding ageing and eldercare discussed in Forever Young are part and parcel of life -- they are universal. It is especially pertinent in Singapore's context, where the country is increasingly pressured to tackle problems surrounding a quickly ageing population," says Nathalie Ribette, Artistic Director and Founder of Sing'theatre. She explains. We are delighted to be able to look at these issues and present them in a light-hearted and ultimately heartwarming manner!"

Hossan Leong adds, "I directed this play with the idea of 'hope' permeating throughout the play -- growing old should not diminish one's optimism and zest for living! I hope that through Forever Young, audiences will develop more empathy and a better understanding of growing old."