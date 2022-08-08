DANCING QUEEN: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA Comes to Marina Bay Sands This Month

It's time to secure your seats to go back to the ABBA-era everyone loves and adores!

Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA is a fun, energetic concert with a live backing band, costumes, theatrical lighting and effects that will give fans of all ages the chance to re-live an ABBA performance. Featuring all the hits including "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "S.O.S", "Money, Money, Money", "The Winner Takes All", "Waterloo", "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme", Dancing Queen: A Tribute To ABBA will take you on a ride to the party decade where ABBA ruled.

This is going to be an ABBAsolutely fABBAulous concert experience for you to celebrate the music of ABBA. The dancefloors are open and we can't wait to see you there, dancing queen!