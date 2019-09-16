CATS THE MUSICAL to Play at Marina Bay Sands

Cats the Musical is headed to the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from December 17-29th, 2019.

Cats follows a tribe of Jellicle cats who come together once a year for the Jellicle Ball to pick which cat will be reborn and ascend to the Heavenside layer. The story then revolves around each cat describing why they should be the ones reborn, but we come to realize not all of them have the best intentions.

The musical is composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by TS Elliot. Cats first premiered at the New London Theatre in the West End in May of 1981 and came to Broadway just a year later in October of 1982.



For more information and tickets, visit https://www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/cats.html





