BILL'S 44TH Comes to Esplanade

Bill's 44th is coming to Esplanade this weekend. Performances will run 30 May - 1 June. Created and puppeteered by Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, Bill’s 44th is a non-verbal, comedic puppet show for adults performed with an original score, centered on one very worried leading man, Bill.

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now, all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive.

Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience, the wonder of loneliness, and the universal passage of time.

Want to learn from the experts themselves? Check out Andy and Dorothy’s Puppetry Performance Workshop, perfect for theatre practitioners and students to enhance their skills.

Production Credits

Created By - Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

Devised By - Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James with Jon Riddleberger

Puppeteers - Andy Manjuck, Dorothy James, & Jon Riddleberger

Original Score By - Eamon Fogarty

Lighting Design By - Caitlin Smith Rapoport

Production Coordinator - Taryn Uhe

