& JULIET Reveals Complete Cast for Its Asia Premiere

Singapore--Nine-time Tony Award nominee & JULIET, a hilarious jukebox musical that looks at one of the greatest love stories ever told, “Romeo and Juliet,” from a different angle, is set to make its Asia premiere with a diverse international cast: some from ethnic communities, the others from the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Lorinda May Merrypor (Juliet), Amy Lehpamer (Anne). Rob Mills (Shakespeare), Casey Donovan (Angelique), Hayden Tee (Lance), and Blake Appelqvist (Romeo) lead the cast.

They are joined by Jesse Dutlow (May), Yashith Fernando (Francois), Georgia Anderson (Susanna), Jade Delmiguez (Eleanor), James Elmer (Kempe), Riley Gill (Imogen/Benvolio), Jerome Javier (Thomas), Giorgia Kennedy (Judith), Jordan Koulos (Richard), Sarah Murr (Lady Capulet/Nell), Coby Njoroge (Augustine), Jake O’Brien (Fletcher), Olay Roberts (Henry), Jacob Rozario (Gregory), Selina Salgadoe (Gwynne), Sean Sinclair (Lord Capulet/Sly), Nathan James Tamati (Cuthbert), Romy Vuksan (Margaret), Aadhya Wijegoonawardena (Viola), and Imani Williams (Lucy).

& JULIET will arrive in Singapore direct from its much-acclaimed run in Melbourne, which premiered in February 2023.

Featuring songs by Max Martin, renowned record producer, songwriter, and five-time Grammy winner, and a book by David West Read, multiple Golden Globes and Emmy winner, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it has been playing to packed houses and has broken box office records at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, previously held by “Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.”

Martin's hit songs "Since You've Been Gone" (Kelly Clarkson), "Roar" (Katy Perry), "...Baby One More Time" (Britney Spears), "Larger Than Life" (Backstreet Boys), "That's the Way It Is" (Celine Dion), "Can't Stop the Feeling" (Justin Timberlake), plus a brand-new song specially written for the show," are part of the exciting set of musical numbers.

What if Juliet does not die at the end of William Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet”? This jukebox musical, which made its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019 and transferred to the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End in November 2019, flips the pages of one of the most incredible love stories ever told. Get whisked away from Stratford-Upon-Avon to Paris as Juliet ditches her famous tragic ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love.

& JULIET's original creative team includes David West Read (book), Max Martin (music and lyrics), Luke Sheppard (direction), Jennifer Weber (choreography), Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design) and Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design).

Michael Cassel Group, with MTM/Leyline and presenter Base Entertainment Asia led by Chantal Prudhomme, brings & JULIET to Singapore.

The show is produced on Broadway and internationally by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, and Martin Dodd.

Video: Michael Cassel Group, MTM/Leyline, Base Entertainment Asia

Photo: Daniel Boud