Whidbey Island Center Establishes Marcia and Klaus Zech Endowment

On September 2, the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) announced the establishment of the Marcia and Klaus Zech Endowment with a $1 million gift from long-time arts supporters and former board members Marcia and Klaus Zech. The endowment—which is the first of its kind for the arts organization—establishes a permanent, ongoing source of funding restricted to maintenance and improvements of WICA's real estate, buildings, and physical facilities, including but not limited to Zech Hall.

“This extraordinary gift from Marcia and Klaus sets WICA up for a sustainable and impactful future. The Zech family has been an integral part of our WICA identity for so many years, and their generosity and support will ensure generations of patrons can continue to experience powerful shared experiences in the arts here on Whidbey Island,” says WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “In July, we learned of Klaus' passing. His extraordinary generosity and belief in the power of the arts have helped shape the very heart of our organization. His legacy lives on through Zech Hall—a lasting gift that continues to inspire creativity, community, and connection—and through his commitment to ensuring this organization remains a vibrant arts center for the future. We are honored to have known Klaus and will always remember his kindness, vision, and unwavering support.”

“This generous gift provides annual funding to benefit our community, leading to the preservation and improvement of their asset—our Arts Center, meeting the needs of our ever-growing audiences,” says WICA Board Chair Peter Ehrlichman.

Established through a 10-year grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the island, WICA is Island County's largest arts organization and employer, opening its doors in 1996. Over a decade later, WICA opened its “black box” rehearsal space and piano bar during the organization's Stage Two: Building for the Future capital campaign. The space, named for the Zech family and their generous support of the campaign, continues to serve as a second stage, rehearsal hall, meeting room, and educational classroom for WICA's outreach initiatives. The outdoor Zech patio that was established at the same time is a beloved gathering space for performing musicians, drawing in the community to experience music in the heart of Langley. During the COVID-19 pandemic, WICA launched the Summer Night Series on the outdoor patio, which enabled the arts organization to remain open while many other performing arts centers went dark. WICA was one of three performing arts center locations in the state, and one of seven in the country, to remain open, and from this experience, was asked to co-author Washington State's “Theaters and Performing Arts Sector Reopening Plan.”

“The Zech family was integral to the funding of Zech Hall during the last major building improvement in 2012,” says Ehrlichman. “As we approach our 30th year of operation, once again they are key to helping us prepare our facility for the next 30 years and beyond. We are so grateful for their support.”

The Zechs—who have been prominent supporters of the arts and culture on Whidbey Island for many years—have also been involved in arts, horticulture and education philanthropy throughout the Pacific Northwest. Their involvement at WICA began in the early years of the organization, and has continued for nearly three decades.

As the arts organization has continued to grow, the emphasis has been on establishing a strong foundation for the future. The 2024-2027 Strategic Plan outlined key objectives, including improving WICA facilities to enhance the organization's physical presence and utility for the community and ensuring long-term financial stability. This endowment will help in maintaining the beautiful gathering space, which has become the hub for numerous nonprofit partnerships, educational outreach opportunities, and community engagement initiatives.

“We are where we are today because of the people who came before us, building a dynamic and sustaining arts organization that remains a beacon of light for our community and throughout the region. It is because of the many voices that have championed the WICA mission, that we can look ahead to the future of arts on this island and celebrate monumental milestones with the community that embraces our work and uplifts our vision,” says Duncan.

As WICA looks forward, the focus is on establishing the groundwork to ensure the organization remains relevant as it continues to set the standard for community arts programming.

“Marcia and Klaus believed in WICA's mission from the very beginning, showing time and again their commitment to bringing arts programming to Whidbey Island. I'm humbled and grateful for their generosity. Their support of our organization is a testament to the power that individuals can have in ensuring the arts remain a vital part of our regional and national identity,” says Duncan. “For nearly thirty years, WICA has been a grassroots organization that has been built and sustained by the community. As we look ahead to the future, we firmly believe the sky's the limit in what we can accomplish with you, our supporters, making the arts a priority on Whidbey Island, both now and for generations to come.”

“Our Center for the Arts depends upon gifts, modest or large, from every donor and patron. Each gift is an investment in WICA, an expression of the donor's belief in what we do, and their hope that we will continue to thrive,” says Ehrlichman. “There are numerous ways to contribute, ranging from incremental donations when buying a ticket, to annual giving, to joining our new ‘Polaris' legacy circle. The Zech gift will help maintain a top-quality facility to showcase great theatre, music, dance, film, and the humanities.”

