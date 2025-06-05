Washington's Theatre33 Heads To National Stage At AACTFest 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington’s community theatre scene will be in the national spotlight this summer, as Bellevue’s Theatre33 and two longtime Yakima theatre volunteers take part in AACTFest 2025, the American Association of Community Theatre’s national festival, held June 25–28 at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa.

Theatre33 will present Constellations by Nick Payne, a two-person play exploring love through a series of shifting timelines. One of only twelve productions selected nationwide, the company advanced after a competitive regional process. Known for its multilingual and immigrant-led programming, Theatre33 faced the challenge of adapting the nonlinear script for festival constraints while managing their own international theatre festival back home.

“This production was our ‘oops baby,’” the company joked. “We didn’t expect to advance—and when our name was called, we were stunned.” Director Marianna Bugrova, who was inspired by her parents’ experience with illness and caregiving, brought a personal touch to the piece. “It’s not just about infinite possibilities—it’s about honoring the one we live in,” the team shared.

In addition to the performance, the festival will honor two Yakima community theatre stalwarts: Moe Broom and Patricia “Pat” Seely, recipients of the Robert E. Gard Superior Volunteer Award. The national award recognizes individuals over 65 who have contributed more than 25 years to community theatre.

Broom, who began volunteering with Warehouse Theatre Company in 1965, has served in nearly every role from actor to Board President. Seely’s theatre involvement spans more than 40 years, alongside a long career in public education.

More information about AACTFest 2025 is available at aact.org/25.

Comments