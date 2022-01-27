Walla Walla Dance Company Postpones THE ADVENTURES OF ALICE to February

Walla Walla Dance Company has postponed The Adventures of Alice to Wednesday, February 23 at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m., and on Friday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The Adventures of Alice is presented by the Walla Walla Dance Company dancers and follows Alice on her delightful adventures. The program features talented youth to pre-professional teens performing original choreography by Jennifer Clark, Justine Clark, Nancy Wells, and Grace Danielson. Enjoy an evening for all ages celebrating live performance with contemporary, jazz, ballet, and hip hop dance accompanied by music and original art by Javier S. Ortega.

Walla Walla Dance Company, founded by Nancy Wells and co-directed by Justine Clark and Jennifer Clark, has been offering multidisciplinary dance instruction with great love for the arts of dance and development of students in the Walla Walla community for more than 30 years.

Reserved seating tickets ($25 adult, $15 student) are available online or by calling the Gesa Power House Theatre box office at 509-529-6500.

Please review the current health and safety precautions in place at Gesa Power House Theatre, including required mask use. Ticket holders will receive an email during the week before the show with any updates.

Learn more at https://phtww.org/show/the-adventures-of-alice/.