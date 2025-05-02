Village Theatre's Soaring New Production Of THE COLOR PURPLE Begins May 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beloved Seattle theater mainstay, Director Timothy McCuen Piggee (Hello, Dolly!), brings a triumphant new take to Village Theatre's production of The Color Purple, a powerful musical celebration of resilience and self-discovery featuring a Grammy Award-winning score infused with jazz, gospel, ragtime and the blues, with music supervision by American theater legend Sheilah V Walker (Broadway's Porgy and Bess and Ragtime, The Color Purple National Tour).

Adapted from Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Village Theatre's soaring new production tells the deeply moving and inspiring story of Celie, a young woman in early 1900s Georgia who—despite the anguishing circumstances she endures—comes to discover her voice, find herself, and celebrate life. The Color Purple is on stage in Issaquah May 27–June 29, 2025, and in Everett July 5-27, 2025. Tickets are on sale now at VillageTheatre.org/Purple.

“I think Celie Johnson is the very hero we need right now,” says Piggee (pictured left). “Celie's story doesn't end steeped in mistreatment and misery because of misogyny, abuse and ignorance, it only starts there. Through the journey she becomes a quiet, unassuming force in caring for others and loving herself. But Celie isn't alone.

"We also find inspiration in Shug Avery's robust passion for life and Nellie's pure, enduring love; and we witness Mister and Harpo develop a sense of awareness and a capacity to change. We need this story now—in working on this play, I'm choosing to shine the brightest light on the hope, resilience, and joy that is The Color Purple.”

One of the great stories of the 20th century, the 1982 novel The Color Purple won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, then was adapted into the 1985 film directed by Stephen Spielberg. The Broadway musical followed in 2005, which then blossomed into national tours, international productions, a Grammy- and Tony Award-winning Broadway revival, and a 2023 movie-musical directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey.

The cast stars Mariah Lyttle as Celie (pictured right) and also includes Jahmaul Bakare (Mister), Isaiah Banks (Bobby), Melany Bell (Church Lady), Brandi Birdsong (Nettie), Dwelvan David (Preacher, Buster, u/s Ol' Mister), Anteia DeLaney (Squeak, u/s Nettie), Crystal Hairston (Church Lady), Jesimiel R. Jenkins (Harpo), Terence Kelley (Guard, Ol' Mister), Aniah Long (Olivia, u/s Shug Avery), Kataka J. Mackenzie (Church Lady), Shermona Mitchell (Sofia), Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako (Shug Avery), Charles L. Simmons (Adam, Dance Captain, u/s Harpo, Preacher), Chandler T. Thomas (Pa, u/s Mister), and Tarquinn White (Grady). Understudies include Eyual Degaga (Swing), Zhanea June (u/s Celie), Sophia Mendez (Swing), Rae Nellie (Swing), and Brodrick Santeze Ryans (Swing).

Joining Piggee and Walker to create this gripping story of resilience are Choreographer Nikki Long, Piano/Conductor Tim Symons, Set Designer Carey Wong, Costume Designer Ricky German, Lighting Designer Sherrice Mojgani, Sound Designer Rob Witmer, and Stage Manager Miranda Mikolaizik.

The creative team also includes Associate Director/Cultural Consultant Aishé Keita, Associate Lighting Designer Casey Price, Fight Choreographer Geoffrey Alm, Intimacy Consultant Jasmine Lomax, Dialect Coach/Textured Hair & Wig Consultant Yusef D Seevers, Vocal Coach Aaron M. Davis Norman, and Assistant Scenic Designer Charlotte Emrys.

Single tickets can be purchased now at VillageTheatre.org/Purple, by phone at (425) 392-2202, or through Village Theatre's box office in-person in Issaquah (303 Front Street N) or Everett (2710 Wetmore Avenue).

